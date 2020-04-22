Discover Australian Associated Press

Tough social distancing measures remain in place in Queensland until experts deem the situation safe Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Fears of COVID-19 cluster in Far North Qld

By Sonia Kohlbacher and Robyn Wuth

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 17:08:47

Queensland has recorded six new cases of coronavirus statewide amid fears of a possible cluster at a hospital in the state’s north.

Three COVID-19 cases have emerged in Cairns Hospital after a Brisbane technician visited the pathology lab and was later diagnosed with the illness.

Testing in the far northern Queensland city is now being expanded to rule out further community transmission.

The technician travelled to the Cairns lab a month ago and tested positive to the novel coronavirus when he returned, Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said on Tuesday.

Initial contact tracing of lab staff found nothing but blood tests revealed three employees contracted the virus and have since recovered. 

Officials were at first unsure how the lab workers contracted the infection but have now confirmed it was from the ill Brisbane technician.

“Overnight I received the serology results for three other people who had been in the lab, who had been infected, had the infection and have recovered,” Dr Young said.

“It’s clear they got it from that initial person and therefore this latest person got it through that process.”

Dr Young said it was unclear if each person became infected through direct contact with the technician or from picking something up and then touching their face.

The lab workers who had COVID-19 were able to access other parts of the hospital. 

“We’re now doing further work to make sure there are no other unwell staff members or patients in Cairns Hospital,” Dr Young added.

It comes as six more Queenslanders tested positive for the coronavirus, a day after the state recorded no new cases.

The figure does not include the lab staff who have recovered.

“It means that we still do have cases in our community, so it’s too early to consider lifting restrictions at this time,” Dr Young said.

With social distancing restrictions still in place, Queensland has ruled out reopening schools before mid-May despite pupils over the border heading back to the classroom within weeks.

There will be no change prior to a mid-term review of when it would be safe for students to return.

Crowds are also banned from Anzac Day celebrations, with only four dignitaries to lay a wreath at the dawn service in Brisbane on Saturday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Governor Paul de Jersey, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and RSL Queensland president Tony Ferris will be the only ones in attendance.

Services and marches are cancelled elsewhere in Queensland with the community urged to observe a minute’s silence at dawn.

A video of the wreath-laying service will be available on the RSL website and will include the national anthem and the Last Post.

The total number of cases in Queensland stands at 1024, with more than 83,000 people tested across the state.

Just six of the 21 people in hospitals across Queensland are in intensive care, with five on ventilators.

