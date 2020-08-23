Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The benefits of the drug remdesivir in people with COVID-19 may only be marginal, a study suggests. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Virus drug benefit only marginal: study

By Deena Beasley

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 06:22:48

Moderately ill COVID-19 patients had their condition improve after a 5-day course of Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir but the drug did not significantly shorten hospital stays and a 10-day course did not show a benefit, according to new data.

The drug, which was shown in a trial of severely ill COVID-19 patients to shorten their hospital recovery time, has been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.

The 600-patient analysis, published on Friday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that moderately ill patients treated with the antiviral drug for up to 5 days had significantly higher odds of improvement in certain areas, such as whether or not they needed supplemental oxygen, compared to patients given standard treatment.

Researchers said the clinical importance of the benefit for those patients was uncertain, however.

Remdesivir is currently sold under an emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration for treating patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Gilead earlier this month filed an application seeking full FDA approval of the drug.

Differing trial results for remdesivir raise “the question of whether the discrepancies are artifacts of study design choices, including patient populations, or whether the drug is less efficacious than hoped,” according to a JAMA editorial accompanying the study.

The new study in moderately ill COVID-19 patients showed that 11 days after starting treatment, 65 per cent of the 10-day remdesivir patients, 70 per cent of the 5-day patients and 60 per cent of the standard care patients had left the hospital.

Side effects seen more frequently in the remdesivir groups included nausea, low blood potassium levels and headache.

The JAMA editorial said important questions remain regarding the efficacy of remdesivir, including which patients are most likely to benefit from the drug, the optimal duration of therapy, the drug’s impact on clinical outcomes, and its relative effect if combined with generic steroid treatments.

Latest sport

golf

Popov leads British Open, Lee tied second

Australia's Minjee Lee is three strokes behind German Sophia Popov, tied for second, as play enters the final round of the Women's British Open at Royal Troon.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch faces another AFL penalty

The AFL's match review officer will review another behind-play blow from Richmond forward Tom Lynch.

Australian rules football

Bomber critics embarrassing, says Worsfold

Essendon coach John Worsfold says critics of his AFL club are embarassing themselves.

Australian rules football

Richmond overpower Essendon in AFL

Richmond have defeated Essendon by 12 points in Saturday night's AFL match in Darwin.

rugby league

Souths make history to punish sorry Manly

South Sydney appear bound for the NRL finals after all but knocking Manly out of contention with a 56-16 drubbing at ANZ Stadium.

news

epidemic and plague

Plea for 'common sense' on state borders

The federal agriculture minister says arbitrary restrictions placed on regional and rural Australia are having serious impacts, calling for "common sense".

sport

golf

Popov leads British Open, Lee tied second

Australia's Minjee Lee is three strokes behind German Sophia Popov, tied for second, as play enters the final round of the Women's British Open at Royal Troon.

world

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.