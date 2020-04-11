Virus toll now 56 after Vic, NSW deaths

A man in his 80s has died from the coronavirus in a Victorian hospital while a woman in her 90s is NSW’s latest victim, taking the national toll to 56.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced the death of the woman, who had a pre-existing medical condition, on Saturday – the state’s 23rd fatality – saying she had died overnight and her source of infection remains unknown.

“It is always tough when a family member passes away and this is the toughest of times,” he said.

In Victoria, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced the 80-year-old’s death in a tweet, taking that state’s toll to 14.

The two deaths come as Australians are urged to stay home over the Easter long weekend.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanked the community for doing the right thing over the Easter period.

“I know for many families across NSW this is the time when they may have gone to a place of worship at church or gathered together in family homes. Unfortunately, this is not allowed tomorrow,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We don’t want anybody unintentionally getting sick on Easter Sunday.”

More than 6200 coronavirus cases have been recorded nationally, with the number of new cases continuing to decline.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is “encouraged but not complacent” about the decreasing rates of new COVID-19 cases, saying it shows that social distancing is working.

However, he rejected talk of removing such restrictions.

“This needs to continue for sometime yet,” the Labor leader told Sky News on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly on Friday said while the rate of infections are down, relaxing restrictions on people’s movement could see the virus explode.

Police across the country are on alert to bust non-essential travellers and have been handing out hefty fines.

At the same time, police in some states are satisfied about the public’s compliance with social distancing.

In his Easter message, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the inability to gather should not diminish Christians’ hope, and they should live out their faith by staying home and supporting their loved ones.

Many Australians will tune in to live-streamed church services on Easter Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Morrison government is providing an immediate $100 million funding injection to more than 300 charities and community organisations faced with the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Called the community support package, Families and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said a further $100 million would be allocated over the next six months where it is needed.

“Many people reaching out to these services may have never needed this type of assistance before so we need to make sure we have the right supports in place to help people through this period and bounce back stronger when it’s over,” Senator Ruston said in a statement.