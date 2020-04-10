Discover Australian Associated Press

Deputy CMO Paul Kelly says the coronavirus spread is easing but urged Australians not to relax. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

health

Virus eases but Aussies urged not to relax

By Andi Yu

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 23:07:25

As Australians settle into the four-day holiday with nowhere to go and little to do, health authorities do not want us to relax. 

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly has urged vigilance, saying relaxing strict shut downs and limits on peoples’ movement could see the virus explode.

Without the social distancing measures currently in place, one positive person could lead to 400 other cases within a month, he said.

His comments came as he acknowledged on Friday Australia could be on the cusp of seeing the epidemic die out because rates of transmission of infection were down to one or two people for every infected person.

More than 6100 people in Australia have contracted coronavirus with 54 deaths – including the latest deaths in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

Australia’s daily increase in cases fell below 100 on Thursday – the first time it’s slipped under that threshold for three weeks.

Police across the country are on alert to bust non-essential travellers and have been handing out hefty fines. 

At the same time police across a number of states have indicated satisfaction with the public’s compliance with social distancing.

That did not extend to NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin who resigned from his portfolio on Friday after being fined $1000 by police for moving to his Central Coast holiday home rather than living at his main address in Sydney.  

Mr Harwin said he felt confident he had complied with the rules but acknowledged, “perception is just as important during these times”. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in his Easter message that the inability to gather should not diminish Christians’ hope and they should live out their faith by staying home and supporting loved ones.

Many Australians will tune into live-streamed church services on Easter Sunday.

