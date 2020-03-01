Discover Australian Associated Press

Restrictions have been placed on travel and gatherings as the coronavirus spreads around the world. Image by AP PHOTO

economy, business and finance

Bans on travel, events as virus spreads

By Steve Holland and Julia Harte

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 17:14:08

Leaders in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas have rolled out bans on big gatherings and stricter travel restrictions as cases of the new coronavirus spread around the world.

The United States on Saturday reported its first death from the disease, a man in his 50s in Washington state, where officials said two of the state’s three cases have links to a nursing home with dozens of residents showing disease symptoms.

Although most Americans face a low risk from the virus, more US deaths could be imminent following the nation’s first, CNN quoted Vice President Mike Pence as saying.

Travellers from Italy and South Korea would face additional screening, Trump and top officials told a White House news briefing, warning Americans against travelling to coronavirus-affected regions in both countries.

Pence said an entry ban on travellers from Iran would be expanded to include any foreign nationals who have visited Iran in the last 14 days.

Ecuador on Saturday reported its first case, in a woman who had travelled from Madrid, while Mexico reported four cases, all in people who had visited Italy.

Brazilian officials confirmed that country’s second case, a patient in Sao Paulo who recently visited Italy.

As governments worldwide stepped up efforts to halt the spread of the virus, France announced a temporary ban on public gatherings with more than 5000 people in confined spaces.

It reported 16 new cases for a total of 73, and cancelled a half-marathon of 40,000 runners scheduled for Sunday.

Switzerland said it is banning events expected to draw more than 1000 people.

More than 700 tourists remain quarantined at a hotel in the Canary Islands, after several Italian guests there tested positive for coronavirus.

Schools and universities in Italy, which is experiencing Europe’s worst outbreak of the disease, will stay closed for a second consecutive week in three northern regions. The country has reported more than 1100 cases and 29 deaths.

Iraq reported five new cases of the disease, bringing its total to 13, and Qatar reported its first Saturday, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only Gulf state not to have signalled any coronavirus cases.

The majority of infections in other Gulf countries have been linked to visits to Iran or involve people who have come into contact with people who had been there.

Armenia reported its first infection on Sunday, in a citizen returning from neighbouring Iran.

Tehran has ordered schools shut until Tuesday and extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week. Authorities have also banned visits to hospitals and nursing homes as the country’s case load hit nearly 600.

Azerbaijan said on Saturday it had closed its border with Iran for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Two Azerbaijanis who travelled to Iran have tested positive for the disease and quarantined.

Mainland China reported 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on February 29, up from 427 the previous day, national health officials said on Sunday in China.

The number of deaths stood at 35, down from 47 the previous day, taking the toll in mainland China to 2,870.

The epidemic, which began in China, has killed almost 3000 people worldwide, the ministry said.

Thailand reported its first death from the virus on Sunday, while in Australia, a former passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan died in Perth.

Churches closed in South Korea as many held online services instead, with authorities looking to rein in public gatherings, as 376 new infections took the tally to 3526 cases.

