Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
 Tokyo had confirmed 463 new coronavirus cases on Friday - another single-day record. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus emergency warning for Tokyo

By AAP

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 17:55:52

Tokyo could declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital deteriorates further, its governor warns, as debate deepens over how to respond to record increases in new infections.

Yuriko Koike says Tokyo had confirmed 463 new cases on Friday – another single-day record – and implored residents to follow health guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

“If the situation worsens, Tokyo would have to think about issuing its own state of emergency,” Koike told a news conference.

“We’re entering the summer vacation period when people normally make plans for travel and events but unfortunately, this summer will be different from a normal year.”

Koike’s comments echoed those made just three months ago when she asked residents to stay home during the late April-early May Golden Week holidays, as Japan was under a nationwide state of emergency.

The government lifted that emergency in late May after Japan appeared to have contained the outbreak, touting its mask-wearing habits and health system as some of the factors that helped it fare better than Europe and the United States.

But the virus has made a worrying resurgence, particularly in the past week, just as the government launched its controversial travel subsidy campaign aimed at reviving its domestic tourism industry.

The number of daily new cases in Japan hit another record on Thursday, with infections spreading rapidly not only in Tokyo but also in other regions.

However, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reiterated the government’s stance that Japan did not need to re-impose a nationwide state of emergency.

He said the trend in infections was different from that of the first peak in March and April, when there was a greater number of serious cases and infections among the higher-risk elderly population.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Collingwood fined for AFL protocol breach

A breach of AFL protocols by Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and assistant Brenton Sanderson has resulted in the club being whacked with a $50,000 fine.

rugby league

Roosters deny Gold Coast in NRL thriller

The Sydney Roosters have kept their place in the NRL top four with a hard-fought 18-12 win over the Gold Coast at the SCG.

Australian rules football

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Sharks bite late to beat Broncos in NRL

A late Cronulla comeback has inflicted more NRL pain on Brisbane with the Sharks securing a 36-26 win at Suncorp Stadium.

Australian rules football

Hawks fight back to beat Carlton in Perth

Carlton led 31-0 after just 16 minutes of Friday's match, but they barely fired a shot after that on the way to a 31-point loss to a resolute Hawthorn.

news

police

Arrest linked to Vic police freeway deaths

A 49-year-old Frankston man has been arrested in relation to the freeway crash in April that killed four Victorian police officers.

sport

Australian rules football

Collingwood fined for AFL protocol breach

A breach of AFL protocols by Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley and assistant Brenton Sanderson has resulted in the club being whacked with a $50,000 fine.

world

economy, business and finance

James Murdoch exits News Corp board

James Murdoch has resigned from the News Corp board of directors because of "disagreements over certain editorial content".