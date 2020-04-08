Virus epidemic ‘under control’ in Norway

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A person carrying the coronavirus in Norway contaminates now on average 0.7 others, officials say. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Virus epidemic ‘under control’ in Norway

By Gwladys Fouche

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 02:55:43

The coronavirus epidemic is “under control” in Norway, the health minister says, pointing to the low rate of transmission of the disease.

A person carrying the coronavirus in Norway contaminates now on average 0.7 other individuals, Bent Hoeie told a news conference on Monday.

The government’s goal had been to limit the spread to maximum one other person.

“Before we implemented tough restrictions, every contaminated person in Norway infected 2.5 other individuals on average,” Hoeie said.

“If this development had been allowed to continue, we would probably have been in the same situation that we have seen in some countries in Europe.”

The Norwegian government announced three weeks ago emergency shutdowns of many public and private institutions, including schools and kindergartens, sending the economy into a tailspin and triggering hundreds of thousands of lay-offs.

The government will decide on Wednesday whether to extend the restrictions beyond mid-April.

It was not immediately clear which measures could be lifted, nor when they would be.

Local authorities in the capital Oslo and Trondheim, Norway’s third-largest city, have already said they will not reopen schools and nurseries by mid-April because they needed more time to prepare.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Monday the number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 5755 people, with 59 deaths.

The FHI also estimated for the first time on Monday that about 14,000 people in total may be carrying the virus in Norway, or 0.26 per cent of the population.

“It is good news. It shows the restrictions have worked,” Camilla Stoltenberg, the head of the institute, told public broadcaster NRK. “(But) we don’t know which specific measures worked.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is not sure the plan is realistic.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

news

crime, law and justice

Accuser says he accepts Pell's acquittal

Cardinal George Pell's accuser says he respect's the High Court's decision to overturn the cardinal's convictions but hopes people continue to report abuse.

sport

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

world

health

UK PM Johnson remains in intensive care

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care unit and remains in good spirit.