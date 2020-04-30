Discover Australian Associated Press

Mark Rowson believes he and other inmates are at potential risk of catching coronavirus in prison. Image by Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus fearing Vic prisoner wants freedom

By Karen Sweeney

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 17:29:50

A Victorian prisoner fears he will be a “sitting duck” if coronavirus hit the state’s prison system.

At 53, Mark Rowson is at the low end of the age group most at risk from COVID-19 but coupled with a chronic heart condition, asthma and uncontrolled blood pressure, he fears the virus could kill him.

He was jailed two years ago for obtaining financial advantage by deception and is asking a Supreme Court Justice to free him little over halfway through his sentence for his own protection.

Rowson claims Port Phillip Prison is overcrowded, prisoners are forced to share cells and can’t keep the recommended 1.5-metre distance from each other.

His lawyer Emrys Nekvapil compared jails to places like cruise ships and aged care homes, where clusters of cases have occurred.

“These spaces are even smaller than the space of rooms at close quarters in cruise ships which have been shown to be prone to the spread of COVID-19,” Mr Nekvapil said in a statement of claim.

In an urgent hearing of the case in Melbourne on Wednesday, he described Rowson as a “sitting duck”.

Rowson first applied to Corrections Victoria to be released on April 2, but the judge heard that a decision won’t be made until Friday.

He wants an urgent injunction preventing Corrections Victoria from detaining him until the matter could be finalised.

One expert said if Rowson was to catch the virus, he had a 10 per cent chance of developing a severe case and if that happened he had a 30 per cent chance of dying.

His chances of dying were 25 times that of a person his age who doesn’t have his medical conditions, Mr Nekvapil argued.

Victoria’s Solicitor General Kristen Walker disputed Rowsen’s claim his jail is overcrowded, saying it’s currently below capacity and Rowson has a single cell to himself.

She said the infection rate for the general population was 0.006 per cent, and Rowson’s chance of infection in prison was even lower.

“The risk of the virus entering the prison system is so remote,” Dr Walker said.

But steps are being taken to stop it spreading if it does.

Prisoners are spending less time outside their cells to allow distancing, cleaning has increased, soap and hand sanitiser are being provided and temperature checks are due to begin on Wednesday, she said.

Dr Walker noted no cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in any Australian prisons.

Alternatives include providing him his own exercise yard and requiring guards to wear protective equipment when dealing with him.

But Mr Nekvapil said it was unlikely Rowson would agree to anything that could be seen as solitary confinement for an unknown amount of time.

Justice Ginnane will hand down an interim decision on Friday.

