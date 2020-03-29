Discover Australian Associated Press

Officials have refused to allow passengers to disembark from the Maasdam over coronavirus fears. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus fears hit Aussie cruise passengers

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 07:55:22

A cruise beginning in New Zealand and scheduled for a leisurely tour of South Pacific islands has turned into a nightmare for more than 800 passengers, including 17 from Australia.

The Holland America cruise ship Maasdam was scheduled to make 18 port stops on its way to San Diego, California, but only managed five as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe.

There were no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 among the 842 guests and 542 crew onboard, but officials in Hawaii and other ports declined to let passengers off the ship.

The Maasdam arrived in San Diego on Thursday but it could take days before passengers are allowed to disembark.

Staff from the Australian Consulate in Los Angeles are assisting the Australians.

Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade officials in Canberra are liaising with Holland America on airport transfers and flight arrangements for Australian passengers to return home.

Flights from the US to Australia, however, are severely restricted with airlines reducing operations.

Qantas’ final scheduled flight out of LA is on Friday and Virgin Australia’s is Sunday.

“DFAT stands ready to provide consular support to those Australians on board,” a DFAT spokesman told AAP.

“Australians requiring urgent consular assistance are able to call DFAT’s Consular Emergency Centre.”

The Maasdam departed Auckland on March 1 for the 34-day cruise with the original itinerary including stops in Fiji, Tonga, the Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Tahiti and Hawaii before ending in San Diego on April 3.

Passengers were left worried and confused when in mid-March the spread of the coronavirus on other ships and around the world led to port calls being cancelled and changes to the route.

Passengers were told the cruise would end early in Hilo, Hawaii on March 20, leading passengers to cancel their original flights out of San Diego.

Hilo residents threatened on social media to organise a flotilla to block the ship from docking in Hilo.

The ship was diverted to Honolulu, but Hawaiian officials allowed just Hawaiian residents and an injured Colorado passenger and her spouse off the ship.

The Maasdam received fuel and food supplies and embarked for San Diego.

Passengers are expected to be taken directly from the ship in San Diego to airports on buses for flights home.

