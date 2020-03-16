Discover Australian Associated Press

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson says parliament should close to restrict coronavirus infections. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus fears lead to scaled back parliament

By Matt Coughlan

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 08:41:42

Australia’s parliament will be scaled down when MPs and senators descend on Canberra to pass laws relating to coronavirus.

School visits have been cancelled and less staff will accompany politicians next week, with the government looking at a range of ways to stop the disease spreading.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said parliament faced challenges which could be overcome with practical solutions.

“We’ll be proposing a set of scaled back arrangements which will enable the parliament to meet, to do its business, to pass these laws and for us to get on with the job,” he told Sydney radio 2GB on Monday.

“The focus will be on passing the important legislation that relates to the stimulus package and the health funding.”

Labor will back legislation relating to the government’s $17.6 billion package designed to boost the economy. 

The government will also look to pass $2.4 billion in health measures aimed at ensuring coronavirus can be managed.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said she would support cancelling next week’s scheduled sitting of parliament.

“If Morrison is really concerned about this, and it is a huge gathering of people, I’d say close parliament down next week and just do the budget in May,” Senator Hanson told the Nine Network on Monday.

“I’d agree to that by all means.”

Public gatherings of more than 500 people are banned from Monday as governments ramp up efforts to stop coronavirus transmission.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce raised concerns politicians could spread the virus when they meet in Canberra.

“Not only should we not do it, we should be an example of not doing it,” he told the Seven Network.

