The WA government is considering the prospect of cancelling Anzac Day services due to COVID-19. Image by Tony McDonough/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus fears may suspend WA Anzac services

By AAP

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 17:22:36

Anzac Day services may be cancelled in Western Australia due to coronavirus fears, the state government has flagged, while announcing negative test results will be sent via SMS.

Health Minister Roger Cook said texting negative results would reduce administrative time spent on phone calls.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in WA overnight, which leaves the state’s total at nine on Thursday.

Three new specialist clinics have seen more than 1500 people in the past two days and conducted 860 tests.

More than 20 results that have come back so far have all been negative. 

Mr Cook stressed people who had been overseas but did not have flu-like symptoms did not require testing.

“We don’t want to waste your time, your company’s time, and we certainly don’t want to waste the resources of the Department of Health,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Mr Cook also said it was “wise” to cancel the HBF Run for a Reason event in May but there was no risk for Friday night’s Wildcats basketball game at RAC Arena, where about 13,000 people are expected to gather.

“There’s been … no locally-based transmission of the disease within the community,” he said.

“I think at this stage the risk for the WA public is very low.”

Mr Cook said he would be advised by the chief health officer about possibly cancelling Anzac Day events.

“Anzac Day, as you know, is often very cold, sometimes it’s a little bit rainy and there’s a lot of older people attending, so we’re going to have to watch that date very carefully,” he said.

About 30,000 people attended the dawn service at Kings Park last year.

Meanwhile, alternative rock legends the Pixies have postponed their remaining Australian tour dates in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth “out of caution for current public health concerns”.

Also on Thursday, the state government launched its biggest-ever intrastate marketing campaign with the slogan “Do it in WA” in a bid to encourage local holidaying as the tourism industry struggles with the impact of the virus.

The NRL will shut out fans from stadiums in round two, with games to go ahead as planned this weekend despite growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

