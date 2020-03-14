Virus fears stop Christchurch memorial

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A service marking a year since the Christchurch terror attack has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

terrorism

Virus fears stop Christchurch memorial

By By NICK PERRY

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 12:32:35

A national memorial in New Zealand to commemorate the 51 people who were killed when a gunman attacked two mosques one year ago has been cancelled due to concern over the new coronavirus.

Thousands of people were expected to attend the Sunday service in Christchurch to mark the anniversary of the March 15 shooting.

New Zealand has had just six confirmed cases of COVID-19. All of those cases have been connected to people returning from abroad and so far there haven’t been signs of a local outbreak. The most recent case, involving a man in his 60s who recently returned from the US, was announced by health officials Saturday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision to cancel the service at Horncastle Arena, also announced Saturday, was pragmatic and precautionary.

“We’re very saddened to cancel, but in remembering such a terrible tragedy, we shouldn’t create the risk of further harm being done,” Ardern said in a release.

The announcement came a day after Ardern had said at a news conference in Christchurch that the event would still go ahead.

Some had questioned at the time why the event was proceeding after Ardern and other officials had elected to cancel a festival in Auckland celebrating Pacific culture due to fears over the coronavirus.

Ardern had said Saturday that the Pasifika Festival was cancelled out of a specific concern the virus could spread to Pacific islands that don’t have the health infrastructure to cope with an outbreak.

On Friday, Ardern attended a special joint prayer with members of both mosques that were attacked.

Immediately after last year’s attacks, Ardern started working on changing the nation’s gun laws. The deadliest types of semi-automatics are now banned, and in a nationwide buyback, gun owners turned in about 60,000 of their newly outlawed weapons for cash.

Ardern also worked on trying to eliminate terror attacks from being shown online, after the gunman livestreamed the Christchurch attacks. Ardern brought some nations and tech companies together to work on the issue in what she named the Christchurch Call, which she said had helped start a new crisis response protocol.

“As a result of the protocol and that coordination in those events where social media platforms have been used to broadcast attacks, the circulation of those videos had been far, far diminished,” she said.

The man accused of the attacks, 29-year-old Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, is due to stand trial in June on charges of terrorism, murder and attempted murder. If found guilty, he would face a sentence of life imprisonment.

Latest sport

golf

Masters postponed due to coronavirus

The 2020 Masters has been postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis.

motor racing

Bahrain, Vietnam races off, season delayed

Formula One races in Bahrain and Vietnam have been postponed in light of the coronavirus, organisers have said.

cricket

Kiwi quick isolated with sore throat

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson has been quarantined away from his teammates and undergone tests after reporting a sore throat after playing Australia.

basketball

Bogut stars as Kings beat Wildcats in GF

Sydney Kings centre Andrew Bogut produced a monster first half to help his side level the grand final series at 1-1 against the Wildcats.

rugby league

Brisbane spoil Cowboys' stadium opener

Brisbane have brushed aside a horror week to beat North Queensland 28-21 in the first game to be played at Townsville's Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

news

politics

Grand Prix cancelled, Dutton has virus

The coronavirus outbreak has killed off this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, but leaders have decided only to advise against mass gatherings.

sport

golf

Masters postponed due to coronavirus

The 2020 Masters has been postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis.

world

virus diseases

Trump declares virus US national emergency

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to bolster funding for fighting the Covid-19 virus outbreak in the country.