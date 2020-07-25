Discover Australian Associated Press

New coronavirus infection numbers cast doubt on Brazil's claims they've 'flattened the curve'. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Virus figures undercut Brazil’s claims

By AAP

July 25, 2020

2020-07-25 12:01:15

Figures released by Brazil’s health ministry give the lie to the government’s claims to have flattened the curve of Covid-19 infections, with another big day of new cases. 

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus climbed by 59,961 to reach 2.28 million, while the death toll increased by 1,311 to surpass 84,000.

The latest figure represents some improvement from Wednesday, when the health ministry reported 67,780 new infections over the previous 24 hours.

Brazil trails only the United States in both cases and fatalities.

A few days ago, the World Health Organisation said that the pandemic appeared to have reached its peak in Brazil, with an end to the stretch of exponential growth.

Yet even Brazilian officials have expressed concern that infections may surge as the Southern Hemisphere winter takes hold in the temperate regions of the country.

Despite the worrisome numbers, the gradual re-opening of the economy continues across Brazil with encouragement from President Jair Bolsonaro, himself infected with Covid-19

Since being diagnosed, Bolsonaro has stayed at the presidential palace, conducting official business via teleconference.

However he’s spoken to some staff without wearing a mask, and has also told supporters that “sooner or later, everyone will catch” Covid-19.

