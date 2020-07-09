Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria's police chief says he expects more fines to be issued to those flouting virus rules. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Melbourne party of 15 avoids virus fines

By Ulises Izquierdo

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 18:04:33

The hard-line stance on fines for Victoria’s new lockdown is off to a shaky start, with police having to withdraw a group of fines.

Fines issued to 15 people partying at an Airbnb apartment in Southbank last Saturday will not go ahead because the group hadn’t broken any COVID-19 rules.

Police had fined the 15 for breaching health directions that state no more than five guests could gather in a household.

But the Airbnb apartment is considered a private holiday rental, where restrictions in place last weekend allowed for 20 people to gather for an overnight stay.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton had on Wednesday morning accused the group of flouting the rules.

“Others are doing stupid, selfish, reckless actions,” he said.

“Sunday night, we had an Airbnb party in Southbank where 15 people thought it was okay to get together and party.”

However, by mid-afternoon the police had issued a media release saying the standard review process determined that the fines were issued incorrectly.

Commissioner Patton warned that police are way past using discretion, pointing to fines as the only way to get through to people who refuse to listen.

Those thinking of ignoring the restrictions will likely be slapped with infringements of up to $1652, with hundreds of police officers will be deployed across metropolitan Melbourne to ensure compliance with travel restrictions for the next six weeks.

Mr Patton told reporters he expected the number of fines to increase, a prediction shared by Police Minister Lisa Neville, who encouraged Victorians to dob in those infringing the law.

Police will redirect some regional officers to metropolitan areas and give more operational responsibilities to behind-the-scenes members of the force during the lockdown.

Victorians will also see the military join police at road checkpoints, with 265 Australian Defence Force members to assist for the next six weeks.

Premier Daniel Andrews said Victorians had become complacent, and reimposing restrictions was needed to avoid further tragedies.

“Whilst this is not the place we wanted to be, this is the reality that we face,” he said.

