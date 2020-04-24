Discover Australian Associated Press

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra on February 3. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus forces Anzac Day to the home front

By Paul Osborne

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 15:45:13

Australians will swap cenotaphs and memorial parks for driveways and lounge rooms on Saturday morning, but COVID-19 won’t stop Anzac Day commemorations.

For the first time since the Spanish flu hit in 1919, Anzac Day marches won’t be held. And it will be the first time ever that no public ceremonies will take place.

Instead of the dawn gathering of veterans and their families outside the Australian War Memorial in Canberra there will be a national commemorative service off-limits to the public but broadcast by the ABC from 5.30am.

The service will start with the timeless sound of the didgeridoo, played by Seaman Lynton Robbins and include an address from Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Australians are expected to take to their driveways towards the end of the service, with some planning to play bugles or other instruments, while others will stand in quiet reflection holding candles or torches.

The RSL has dubbed the 6am event “Light up the Dawn”.

“Anzac Day this year is going to be like none of us have ever experienced,” Mr Morrison told reporters on Friday.

“I look forward to the entire nation, on their driveways, lighting up the dawn, remembering our heroes and drawing inspiration from them for the task and challenge we currently face.”

Labor leader Anthony Albanese, who will be attending the national memorial service, said there had been a “remarkable” level of support for the home-based remembrances.

“That’s a great thing, to pay tribute to those who’ve put their lives on the line to keep our country the great country that it is,” Mr Albanese said.

Queensland-based serving soldiers have agreed to surprise veterans with personal phone calls.

“Many of our older veterans particularly look forward to Anzac Day … I know that many of them are feeling the loss of this social interaction, especially those who have been isolated by the COVID-19 restrictions,” RSL Queensland spokesperson Rob Skoda said.

“Virtual Veteran Visits will ensure that they know that — despite the current unusual circumstances — they have not been forgotten.”

Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester said Australia was facing the most significant challenge and threat to their way of life since World War II.

“Whether it’s a solitary driveway tribute, baking Anzac biscuits, a small ceremony with your household, sharing a message for our service personnel, or watching the televised service … I encourage everyone to pause, reflect and say a simple ‘thank you for your service’.”

