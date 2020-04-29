Virus forces cancellation of Logies awards

The 2020 Logie awards has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bauer Media, which publishes the Logie’s main sponsor TV Week magazine, has announced the television awards night would be cancelled after weeks of consultation with organisers around COVID-19 restrictions.

The event will return to the Gold Coast’s The Star casino in 2021, taking into consideration the past 12 months of television as well all programs that will air for the remainder of 2020.

“All parties agree the most positive outcome is to not hold the TV WEEK Logies, including public voting, in 2020, but to stage an even bigger event on the Gold Coast in 2021,” Bauer Media’s Fiona Connolly said in a statement on Tuesday.