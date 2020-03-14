Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland will not cancel public events for now as the number of coronavirus cases rises to 35. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Queensland coronavirus cases rise to 35

By Tracey Ferrier and Sonia Kohlbacher

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 18:33:13

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is the latest coronavirus case in Queensland as the state recorded its first cases outside the southeast corner and various events were called off. 

The state’s coronavirus toll sits at 35 with eight new cases on Friday including one in Rockhampton and another in Kingaroy. Previously, cases have been confined to the southeast.

Mr Dutton released a statement on Friday afternoon saying he had woken up with a temperature and sore throat and has tested positive to COVID-19. He has been hospitalised.

The other high-profile patients are Hollywood star couple Tom Hanks, who is in Australia to film an untitled Elvis Presley biopic, and his wife singer Rita Wilson.

In a social media post, the Oscar-winner looked sombre while Wilson was smiling as he assured fans and friends that the couple is doing fine and wanted “to thank everyone here Down Under”.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young revealed 1000 people a day are being tested statewide and authorities are planning for a worst case scenario of a quarter of all Queenslanders contracting the virus in the next six months.

Earlier in the afternoon, Prime Minister Scott Morrison advised that “non-essential, organised gatherings” of more than 500 people should not go ahead from Monday.

Queensland’s biggest country music festival, CMC Rocks Qld, has been postponed, with organisers flagging an October date.

CMC Rocks Qld was scheduled for next weekend and it was headlined by US stars Kip Moore and Miranda Lambert and homegrown ARIA award-winning Morgan Evans.

In Queensland, the World Surf League has cancelled the opening event of the 2020 Championship Tour, the Corona Open, on the Gold Coast which was scheduled for March 26.

Brisbane’s annual Paniyiri Greek Festival has also been called off.

