Virus forces more sporting postponements

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The PSG-Borussia Dortmund ECL match will be played without fans because of coronavirus concerns. Image by EPA PHOTO

sport

Virus forces more sporting postponements

By AAP

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 08:57:30

A growing number of sporting events around the world are being affected by the coronavirus outbreak, as Italy took drastic action on Monday by calling off events until early next month.

The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) said in a statement that “all sporting activities at all levels” in the country should be suspended until April 3.

CONI’s jurisdiction does not cover Italian clubs or national teams involved in international competitions, such as football’s Champions League, but Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced at a press conference on Monday evening that the whole country would be in lockdown from Tuesday morning.

Earlier, the Italian swimming federation said it was withdrawing its teams from international events and cancelled an Olympic qualifying meet scheduled for next week in Riccione.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to begin in four months.

Even the flame-lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics is being affected.

Spectators will be kept away from the event in Ancient Olympia on Thursday, the Greek Olympic committee. Only 100 accredited guests will be allowed to attend.

Japanese officials have postponed the start of the 12-team professional baseball league season while on Sunday one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world, in Indian Wells, was postponed.

However, Miami Open organisers said that event will carry on as scheduled in two weeks’ time.

In France, police said that the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes will be played without fans.

It is the second of the four matches in the competition this week to be played in an empty stadium.

Spanish authorities previously recommended restrictions on games involving teams from areas in Italy with high numbers of virus cases and said the Valencia-Atalanta match on Tuesday will take place without fans in attendance.

Leipzig’s match against Tottenham on Tuesday and Liverpool’s home game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday are expected to be played with fans.

Wolverhampton Wanderers confirmed on Monday that their Europa League last-16 first-leg tie at Greek side Olympiacos will be played behind closed doors.

UEFA has joined the Premier League in banning pre-match handshakes as part of a method to prevent the virus spreading.

In the French league, the match between Lyon and visiting Reims on Friday will also be played without fans.

The virus also forced the postponement of the Six Nations rugby match between France and Ireland that was scheduled for Saturday.

In Germany, it will be up to local authorities to decide if fans can attend matches this weekend in the top two soccer divisions, the league’s organisers said.

Local authorities in the Swiss city of Basel refused permission for the city’s soccer team to host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on March 19.

Also, World Cup qualifying games in Asia were formally postponed until at least September, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation said Monday, but matches could still go ahead on schedule if all relevant parties agree.

Latest sport

sport

Virus forces more sporting postponements

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the postponement of a growing number of sporting events with even the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony affected.

soccer

Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers postponed

Following consultation with Asia's member associations, FIFA and the AFC have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian World Cup qualifiers.

cricket

Aust VC drug-tested during Perry concert

As Australia's World Cup-winning heroes danced with Katy Perry on stage at the MCG, vice-captain Rachael Haynes had to do a drug test.

rugby league

Ponga unfazed by NRL contract negotiations

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga says he is not concerned about contract negotiations ahead of round one of the NRL season.

sport

Indian Wells tennis postponed due to virus

The Indian Wells tennis tournament known as the fifth grand slam have been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed near the host city.

news

politics

PM will build exit plan into virus package

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told business leaders the coronavirus is a "hydra-headed" challenge, but his economic response will be temporary.

sport

soccer

Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers postponed

Following consultation with Asia's member associations, FIFA and the AFC have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian World Cup qualifiers.

world

health

Stocks slump, Italy locked down over virus

Global financial markets have been battered, Italy has extended a lockdown to slow down the coronavirus while Asia has recorded a plateauing of new cases.