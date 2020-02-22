Discover Australian Associated Press

More than 76,000 people have been infected globally by the coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus has infected over 76,000 globally

By AAP

February 22, 2020

2020-02-22 15:57:51

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally. 

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

– Mainland China: 2,236 deaths among 75,465 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

– Hong Kong: 65 cases, 2 deaths

– Japan: 727 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

– South Korea: 156, 1 death

– Taiwan: 24 cases, 1 death

– United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 US citizen died in China

– France: 12 cases, 1 death

– Iran: 5 cases, 2 deaths

– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

– Macao: 10

– Singapore: 84

– Thailand: 35

– Malaysia: 22

– Vietnam: 16

– Germany: 16

– Australia: 15

– United Kingdom: 9

– United Arab Emirates: 9

– Canada: 9

– India: 3

– Italy: 3

– Russia: 2

– Spain: 2

– Belgium: 1

– Nepal: 1

– Sri Lanka: 1

– Sweden: 1

– Cambodia: 1

– Finland: 1

– Egypt: 1

