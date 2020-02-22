Virus has infected over 76,000 globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 76,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

– Mainland China: 2,236 deaths among 75,465 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

– Hong Kong: 65 cases, 2 deaths

– Japan: 727 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

– South Korea: 156, 1 death

– Taiwan: 24 cases, 1 death

– United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 US citizen died in China

– France: 12 cases, 1 death

– Iran: 5 cases, 2 deaths

– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

– Macao: 10

– Singapore: 84

– Thailand: 35

– Malaysia: 22

– Vietnam: 16

– Germany: 16

– Australia: 15

– United Kingdom: 9

– United Arab Emirates: 9

– Canada: 9

– India: 3

– Italy: 3

– Russia: 2

– Spain: 2

– Belgium: 1

– Nepal: 1

– Sri Lanka: 1

– Sweden: 1

– Cambodia: 1

– Finland: 1

– Egypt: 1