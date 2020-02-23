Virus has infected over 77,000 globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 77,000 people globally.
The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Saturday:
– Mainland China: 2,345 deaths among 76,288 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
– Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths
– Japan: 751 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths
– South Korea: 346 cases, 2 deaths
– United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 US citizen died in China
– Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death
– Italy: 19 cases; 1 death
-Iran: 18 cases, 4 deaths
– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
– France: 12 cases, 1 death
– Macao: 10
– Singapore: 86
– Thailand: 35
– Australia: 21
– Malaysia: 22
– Vietnam: 16
– Germany: 16
– United Arab Emirates: 11
– United Kingdom: 9
– Canada: 9
– India: 3
– Russia: 2
– Spain: 2
– Lebanon: 1
– Israel: 1
– Belgium: 1
– Nepal: 1
– Sri Lanka: 1
– Sweden: 1
– Cambodia: 1
– Finland: 1
– Egypt: 1