Coronavirus cases have dipped in China but risen in other countries. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Virus has infected over 77,000 globally

By AAP

February 23, 2020

2020-02-23 19:25:36

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 77,000 people globally. 

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Saturday:

– Mainland China: 2,345 deaths among 76,288 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

– Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths

– Japan: 751 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

– South Korea: 346 cases, 2 deaths

– United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 US citizen died in China

– Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death

– Italy: 19 cases; 1 death

-Iran: 18 cases, 4 deaths

– Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

– France: 12 cases, 1 death

– Macao: 10

– Singapore: 86

– Thailand: 35

– Australia: 21

– Malaysia: 22

– Vietnam: 16

– Germany: 16

– United Arab Emirates: 11

– United Kingdom: 9

– Canada: 9

– India: 3

– Russia: 2

– Spain: 2

– Lebanon: 1

– Israel: 1

– Belgium: 1

– Nepal: 1

– Sri Lanka: 1

– Sweden: 1

– Cambodia: 1

– Finland: 1

– Egypt: 1

