Virus-hit firms to be given flexibility

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced measures to help business. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

economy, business and finance

Virus-hit firms to be given flexibility

By Colin Brinsden

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 13:32:37

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has announced a series of practical measures to assist corporations through the coronavirus crisis, such as flexibility around bankruptcy laws and the holding of shareholder meetings.

Announcing the Morrison government’s second $66 billion support package to cushion the blow from COVID-19, Mr Frydenberg said he wanted to provide a “regulatory shield” for otherwise profitable and viable businesses that find themselves under financial pressure.

“Now is the time for more flexibility in insolvency and bankruptcy laws to keep these businesses alive and to trade through this period,” the treasurer told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

The government is proposing to increase the threshold at which a creditor can take action to initiate insolvency or bankruptcy from as low as $2000 today to $20,000.

Companies and individuals will also be allowed six months instead of 21 days to respond.

Mr Frydenberg said as a result of the health-related restrictions being put in place to reduce the impact of the virus, it would not be possible for many companies to comply with their obligations under the corporations act, such as holding general meetings in person.

“A temporary six-month power will be provided to me as the treasurer to deal with these situations as they arise,” Mr Frydenberg said.

Latest sport

sport

Footy codes OK to continue travel for now

Australia's football codes will be able to continue their seasons, at this stage, despite federal government recommendations against "non-essential" travel.

rugby league

NRL plans to press on with season

The NRL is confident it can continue the season despite the federal government recommending against all "non-essential" travel.

soccer

Wanderers hold Sydney to A-League draw

Western Sydney Wanderers' Kwame Yeboah has scored a late equaliser to hold A-League leaders Sydney to a 1-1 draw at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Undermanned Giants crush Cats in AFL

Toby Greene and Harry Perryman have kicked four goals each to help GWS record a 32-point win over Geelong in round one of the AFL season.

rugby league

Storm score late NRL win over Sharks

Melbourne have continued their unbeaten run to start the NRL season with a two-point win over Cronulla in Sydney.

news

health

Coronavirus infects Bondi backpackers

Backpackers living near Sydney's famous Bondi Beach are among the 97 new coronavirus cases confirmed in NSW.

sport

sport

Footy codes OK to continue travel for now

Australia's football codes will be able to continue their seasons, at this stage, despite federal government recommendations against "non-essential" travel.

world

health

China reports 46 new coronavirus cases

China has 46 new cases of coronavirus with a total of 81,054 cases since the start of the outbreak and 3261 deaths.