Flight Centre taps investors for $700m

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Flight Centre is tapping investors for $700 million and has secured an extra $200 million in loans. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

company information

Flight Centre taps investors for $700m

By Alex Druce

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 10:20:24

Virus-cruelled travel firm Flight Centre is tapping investors for $700 million as business grinds to a halt amid widespread travel bans and shutdowns. 

Managing director Graham Turner has also announced the company had secured an extra $200 million loan from existing lenders to stop it becoming one of the businesses that will be wiped out by the pandemic. 

Flight Centre has already laid off 6,000 of its global sales and support staff and plans to close more than half of its global leisure shops, including more than 40 per cent of Australian shops, as quarantine measures hammer the industry.

The company is also considering selling its Melbourne CBD office as customer volumes slow to a trickle. 

Mr Turner said the cost-saving measures would help Flight Centre reduce annual operating costs by $1.9 billion by the end of July. 

Flight Centre is the latest company to turn to shareholders for cash as coronavirus lockdown measures sap revenue.

Cochlear completed an emergency $880 million raising while fellow ASX firms oOh!Media and Webjet tapped investors for $167 million and $332 million, respectively. 

Oil Search entered a trading halt on Monday pending an expected raising announcement.

Mr Turner said the funding and additional liquidity put Flight Centre in a much stronger position to weather a prolonged downturn.

“It is, without question, the most challenging period we have encountered in over 30 years in business and it is inevitable that some businesses across our industry will fail, given the significant loss of revenue that they will be experiencing now and for at least the next few months,” Mr Turner said.

The firm’s fully underwritten raising comprises of a $282 million institutional placement at $7.20 per share, representing a 27.3 per cent discount to the last traded price of $9.91 on March 19, before the trading halt in Flight Centre’s shares.

The placement is being conducted on Monday.

Flight Centre will also hold a $419 million 1-for-1.74 accelerated pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer, including a fully underwritten institutional entitlement offer to raise $280 million and a fully underwritten retail entitlement offer to raise $138 million.

The Placement and the Entitlement Offer will result in the issue of about 97.2 million new shares, representing about 96 per cent of existing shares on issue.

The new shares will rank equally with existing shares on issue. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with all 18 teams quarantined in one location.

soccer

'Sulking' Neill disrupted Cup camp: Viduka

Socceroos great Mark Viduka has opened up on Australia's 2007 Asian Cup campaign and how it led to him quitting international football.

rugby union

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players' Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

rugby league

Graham ready to sacrifice for NRL start

Wayne Pearce warns players will have to make sacrifices for the 2020 NRL season to resume as he tries to find a way forward for the league.

Australian rules football

Bombers' Hurley helps out AFL fan in need

Veteran Essendon AFL defender Michael Hurley has put his hand in his own pocket to help out a Bombers fan who had been struggling to pay her membership.

news

health

Attorney-General weighs in on ship scandal

The Ruby Princess has docked in Port Kembla as NSW homicide detectives begin a criminal investigation into the ill-fated cruise ship.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with all 18 teams quarantined in one location.

world

virus diseases

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.