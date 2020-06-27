Discover Australian Associated Press

A surge in pneumonia in the Kazakh capital may indicate many COVID-19 cases are going untested. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Virus-hit Kazakh health minister quits

By Tamara Vaal

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 02:58:34

Kazakhstan’s health minister has resigned, saying COVID-19 complications prevented him from leading efforts against the coronavirus outbreak as its surges once more.

Yelzhan Birtanov, who had held the post since early 2017 and caught the virus himself in mid-June, wrote on social media that he had developed pneumonia which required additional treatment.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the former Soviet republic has nearly tripled this month to 32,000, with 136 deaths.

Kazakhstan, which ended its lockdown last month, has now again locked down several towns and introduced new measures such as closing shopping malls, markets and parks on weekends due to the rises in new cases.

Hospitals are being filled to capacity.

A video posted online by the local government of the western Mangistau province showed patients laying on the floors of several rooms and a corridor.

The province’s chief sanitary doctor on Thursday locked down the oil industry town of Zhanaozen and several nearby villages.

The healthcare chief of the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan reported a surge in pneumonia cases – which could indicate that many COVID-19 cases are going untested.

Doctors are finding about 600 people a day with pneumonia symptoms, Saule Kisikova, the Nur-Sultan healthcare department chief, told a briefing, up from about 80 a day before the coronavirus outbreak.

