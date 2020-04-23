Discover Australian Associated Press

Anglicare will meet with families and health authorities about the outbreak at its Newmarch House. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

health

Aged home set for meeting, 5 new NSW cases

By AAP

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 11:22:00

The operator of a western Sydney nursing home where three residents died after 44 people were diagnosed with coronavirus is set to hold a meeting for residents and concerned family members.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in NSW on Thursday for the second consecutive day, meanwhile, taking the state’s toll to 2976 with 21 people in intensive care.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant this week said specialist doctors and nurses were sent to the 95-resident Newmarch House in Caddens.

Some 44 people there – 29 residents and 15 staff – have been infected with COVID-19. One resident and one staff member were on Thursday confirmed as having tested positive to the deadly virus.

The latest death at Newmarch House was a 92-year-old woman who died on Tuesday, following the earlier deaths of a 93-year-old man and 94-year-old man.

No new deaths were reported across NSW on Thursday, and the state death toll stands at 33.

With 55 Newmarch House staff in isolation, the federal government has activated a “surge workforce” including the deployment of an emergency response team at the facility.

Federal Aged Care and Senior Australians Minister Richard Colbeck said aged care home operator Anglicare would call a resident and family meeting on Thursday.

Representatives from the Department of Health, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner and the Older Persons Advocacy Network will also attend.

Mr Colbeck on Thursday insisted Newmarch House staffing levels were almost restored and denied accusations the federal government had been slow to react to the outbreak.

“I would be very distressed if I had a relative in there,” Mr Colbeck told  Nine Network.

National Deputy Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly said unlimited workforce support had been offered to the facility. Strict isolation protocols are in place for its residents.

A staff member who worked for six consecutive days with mild symptoms, primarily a sore throat, introduced the virus to the facility earlier this month.

Among the five new cases in NSW on Thursday were an ambulance paramedic in southwest Sydney and a nurse at the Sydney Adventist Hospital.

The paramedic at the Liverpool Superstation is undergoing hospital treatment.

“In health facilities, we have a good record system so it does allow us to track any patients the paramedic may have come into contact with inadvertently, particularly prior to symptom onset … that’s our usual course,” Dr Chant told reporters.

Authorities, meanwhile, are confident the Ruby Princess cruise ship will leave the NSW coast by the end of Thursday with about 500 crew members on board.

The ship has been docked at Port Kembla for more than two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak. The vessel has been linked to 21 coronavirus deaths to date across Australia.

