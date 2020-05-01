Discover Australian Associated Press

Newmarch House in NSW has arranged for some family members to visit their relatives through windows. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Three new COVID cases at Sydney aged home

By Dominica Sanda

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 17:52:00

The operator of a Sydney aged care home at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak has acknowledged it’s been under extreme pressure as three more residents tested positive to the disease.

“The reasons for this (the additional cases) are still being investigated and we are working closely with the NSW public health unit and an infectious diseases specialist,” Anglicare said in a statement on Thursday evening.

There have been 12 COVID-19 related deaths at the aged care home where 34 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive to the coronavirus.

About 80 residents are still living at the home near Penrith.

Newmarch House has been criticised by relatives of those living in the home over a lack of communication from the facility.

Anglicare chief executive Grant Millard on Thursday acknowledged that “to an extent this is true.

“We have been under extreme pressure,” he said in a statement.

“To maintain social isolation while providing care, it takes our staff at least five times as long to undertake a simple task like giving a COVID-19 resident a phone to make a phone call because of the need to put on and take off the PPE and clean up.”

Residents have been isolated since the outbreak on April 11, with the facility on Thursday saying it has arranged for some family members to visit and talk to their relatives through windows.

Mr Millard said since the outbreak, they have been sending a daily email to families of residents at the home.

For residents infected with coronavirus, the facility has been in phone contact at least once a day with the resident’s chosen family representative, he added.

“It is very hard, we know, when others in the families are worried about the health of their mother or father, but unfortunately, we can only communicate directly with the persons that our residents, or in some circumstances their guardians, have approved,” he said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she desperately wanted to see improved communications at the facility.

“Anyone who runs an aged care facility at this time has to step up and have a very compassionate and respectful response to families and residents,” she said on Thursday.

NSW’s Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said communication with family at such a critical time needed to be strong.

She noted the death rate from COVID-19 among the elderly was high.

The prime minister has announced the federal Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission is looking into the situation at Newmarch House.

