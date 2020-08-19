Discover Australian Associated Press

The federal government has released data on active coronavirus cases among NDIS participants. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus impacts 129 in the disability sector

By Daniel McCulloch

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 11:59:24

Coronavirus cases among National Disability Insurance Scheme participants have been made public for the first time.

There are 129 active cases across the country, including 41 participants and 88 workers.

Almost all of the cases are in Victoria.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is confident Australia can avoid a disaster in disability services akin to the crisis in aged care.

Mr Morrison said infection rates among NDIS participants were lower than the broader community.

“There has been constant vigilance in checking on the welfare of those participants in the program,” he told Melbourne radio 3AW on Wednesday.

“I think we’re managing that well but it’s a highly vulnerable group. We’ve always been aware of that.”

There are about 4.4 million people with disability in Australia, of whom 2.4 million are under the age of 65. 

Some 365,000 people with permanent and severe disabilities are participants in the NDIS.

