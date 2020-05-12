Discover Australian Associated Press

Philip Gaetjens is one of a number of senior bureaucrats who will appear at a Senate hearing. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus inquiry puts PM’s chief in spotlight

By Paul Osborne

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 20:05:34

Scott Morrison’s top adviser and a host of senior bureaucrats are set to be quizzed over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Philip Gaetjens will appear at the hearing of the Senate select committee on COVID-19 in Canberra on Wednesday.

He’ll be joined by Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy and acting health department boss Caroline Edwards as well as the chief of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission, Peter Harris.

The inquiry comes as NSW recorded its first day with no new COVID-19 case and states start to ease restrictions on business and community life.

Victoria announced 17 new cases while nationally, the average daily increase in cases dipped to just 0.14 per cent.

Australia has recorded 6966 cases, with 6229 recovered and 97 deaths, according to data released on Tuesday night.

Having coughed his way through a speech updating the nation on the economy, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg went into isolation on Tuesday pending the results of a coronavirus test.

Treasury forecasts a $50 billion hit to the economy in the June quarter, as household spending and investment is expected to remain soft.

The jobless rate is also expected to rise to 10 per cent, from a low of 5.1 per cent in February.

Federal parliament is continuing to debate privacy protections around one of the key pillars in the recovery: the COVIDSafe app which has been downloaded by 5.6 million Australians.

It is hoped enough Australians will download the app to help health officials undertake contact tracing.

The draft laws passed the lower house on Tuesday night and head to the Senate on Wednesday.

Political debate continues around whether the $1500 a fortnight wage subsidy program JobKeeper should be extended to migrants and casuals, or cut off before its expected end date of September.

