SA plans to extend testing to people with no flu-like symptoms, Professor Nicola Spurrier says. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA to look at some COVID-19 restrictions

By Tim Dornin

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 17:08:09

South Australian health officials are starting to look at what restrictions can be lifted across the state after a fifth consecutive day of no new coronavirus infections.

However, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier has cautioned against comparisons with other states as SA’s COVID-19 response has been less severe than in other jurisdictions.

SA has never closed national parks or beaches and its rule on groups has allowed gatherings of up to 10 people.

Travel to regional areas has also been allowed and all schools have remained open, with term two beginning on Monday.

“While you will see some states starting to adjust the restrictions, it’s worth bearing in mind that South Australia didn’t regulate to the same degree,” Professor Spurrier said.

“We will be looking at the restrictions and looking at adjusting them in South Australia.

“But we need to do this in a very staged and sensible way, looking at the evidence from around the world.

“One of the things we’re starting to learn is that outdoor activities are much less of a risk than indoor activities and we need to be taking those sorts of things into account.”

Prof Spurrier said it was a fair assessment that restrictions on pubs and restaurants were unlikely to be the first to go, considering the difficulties of monitoring groups in such venues.

On the latest figures, SA has had 438 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 95 per cent of those now considered recovered.

Only 20 active cases remain, with four of those people in hospital, including two listed as critical in intensive care.

SA has now conducted more than 53,000 tests, including more than 14,000 during the current two-week testing blitz, which is due to end on Thursday.

Prof Spurrier said her team was looking at ways to extend testing further to include people with no cold or flu-like symptoms, with their efforts likely to target specific groups, such as healthcare workers.

Those arrangements were expected to be finalised soon.

