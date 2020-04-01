Virus knocks tourism in Japan

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A deer cuddles with a tourist at Kofukuji temple in Nara, Japan. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus knocks tourism in Japan

By AAP

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 18:42:40

Cherry blossoms are in season and the ancient Japanese capital of Nara, with its majestic Todaiji “Big Buddha” temple and its herds of deer, would normally be packed.

This year, it’s almost deserted, as are most other tourist attractions in Japan as foreign visitors stay away and locals heed warnings to stay home to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The tourism industry, heavily reliant on foreign travells, has taken a beating since Beijing banned group tours in late January.

But there’s a silver lining for some Japanese living in popular locations like Kyoto who were getting fed up with the crowds and disruptions from legions of visitors.

Tadayuki Takiguchi’s souvenir shop was the only one open on a recent weekday on a street near Nara’s famous deer park, where tourists usually stop to take photos and feed the animals.

“Sometimes I don’t see anyone on the street,” Takiguchi said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Nara was among the first Japanese towns to be hit by the virus outbreak when a local bus driver tested positive for the virus in late January after carrying tourists from Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic. Around the same time, China’s government banned group tours and sales of overseas travel packages.

Chinese tourists quickly disappeared, followed by visitors from the US and Europe, Takiguchi said. These days, most shops don’t bother to open, some perhaps wary of customers who might spread the virus.

As of Sunday, Japan had reported more than 2400 confirmed cases of the virus, including 712 infected while being quarantined on a cruise ship. Authorities have ordered some school closures and advised people in areas such as Tokyo, where the number of cases is growing quickly, to try to stay home.

Widening travel restrictions and closures of most tourism and entertainment venues have gutted the tourism industry in many parts of the world, as well as in Japan.

With virtually no customers, Takiguchi says his business is “doomed.”

But some see a bright side to the unusual quiet in places that in the past few years have been inundated with visitors.

In nearby Kyoto, officials and residents are considering how to make tourism more sustainable.

“I feel Kyoto’s ‘wabi-sabi’ atmosphere is back,” said freelance tour guide Takakazu Machi, referring to traditional aesthetic sensibilities of simplicity and beauty evoked in the world of Haiku.

Machi, left with no income during what should be the peak sakura season, is driving a cab to make ends meet.

Artist Kinji Nakamura, 76, who lives near the scenic Togetsu bridge in Kyoto’s verdant Arashiyama district, had grown weary of the traffic jams and nuisance caused by some tourists, who have for example have had to be warned against climbing inside ancient, fragile cherry trees to take selfies.

“Tourists were overflowing, and this is about right,” Nakamura said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Leilua slams NRL as pay deal nears

A pay deal between the NRL and its players is near but Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua has vented his frustration over perceived inequality.

rugby league

Bulldogs sacked by NRL over sex scandal

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their NRL registrations cancelled following a schoolgirl sex scandal.

sport

Many A-League players miss emergency fund

About half of the A-League's players are unlikely to be eligible for monies under the federal government's JobKeepers package.

soccer

PFA slams A-League club player stand-downs

The Professional Footballers Association has lamented the decision of two more A-League clubs to stand down players during the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

A bigger challenge than SL war: Quayle

John Quayle says the NRL must emerge from the coronavirus pandemic stronger than ever as the game faces a bigger challenge than the Super League war.

news

virus diseases

NSW coronavirus death toll rises to 10

A 10th person has died from coronavirus in NSW as the premier urges businesses to help plug shortages of crucial equipment including gloves.

sport

rugby league

Leilua slams NRL as pay deal nears

A pay deal between the NRL and its players is near but Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua has vented his frustration over perceived inequality.

world

virus diseases

US death toll above China; Italy 'plateau'

More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 40,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.