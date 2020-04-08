Virus leaders meeting to look at year 12

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The national cabinet will thrash out a unified approach to year 12 students amid the coronavirus. Image by Alex Ellinghausen/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus leaders meeting to look at year 12

By Matt Coughlan

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 21:50:09

Federal and state leaders will thrash out a unified approach to year 12 students as schools prepare to shift to online learning due to coronavirus.

National cabinet will meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss the way forward for students in their final year of school.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan earlier in the week promised year 12 students wouldn’t face an extra year of study to complete school and rejected suggestions of mass repeating.

Medical experts insist schools are still safe, but parents are being urged to keep their kids home if they can.

For the majority of students, term two will be through online learning.

Australia’s coronavirus death toll has reached 50 amid warnings for people to stay at home over the Easter weekend, which looms as a critical juncture for infections.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has strongly warned people must not break social distancing rules during the long weekend.

“We are only a few days away from Easter, a time that should give us great hope, and the message is clear, though: stay home, don’t travel, don’t go away. We can’t let up now,” he told parliament.

There are encouraging signs the strict measures might be working after the average increase in daily cases fell to two per cent nationally.

Australia has recorded more than 6000 confirmed cases, but there’s concerns about 550 people infected by someone who didn’t know they had the disease.

Health Minister Greg Hunt echoed Mr Morrison’s warning, saying relaxing social distancing could undo the nation’s hard work.

“This Easter is the time where we can lock in the gains we have made as a country. The virus does not take a holiday,” he said.

Federal parliament on Wednesday night passed a $130 billion scheme to provide wage subsidies to up to six million Australian workers.

Employees working for coronavirus-affected businesses will get $1500 fortnightly payments designed to keep people linked to their jobs during the crisis.

The government will also distribute 11 million more protective masks to healthcare workers around the country.

Mr Morrison channelled wartime leader Winston Churchill in an address to parliament, declaring Australia would not surrender to the threats the virus posed.

“Today is about defending and protecting Australia’s national sovereignty,” he said.

“It will be a fight we will win. But it won’t be a fight without cost, or without loss.”

Latest news

politics

Coronavirus wage subsidies pass parliament

The Morrison government's record $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy program has passed federal parliament.

politics

Virus leaders meeting to look at year 12

Australians are being urged to stay at home over Easter because of coronavirus, while a national approach to year 12 students is under consideration.

crime, law and justice

Cathedral trashed as Pell flees Victoria

Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral has been vandalised as Cardinal George Pell leaves Melbourne after his first night of freedom.

crime, law and justice

Pell says prison life 'not too bad'

Cardinal George Pell has revealed prison life was "not too bad", but he wasted no time leaving Victoria and fleeing to Sydney.

health

NSW cops raid Ruby Princess, question crew

NSW detectives dressed in personal protective equipment have raided the Ruby Princess to question the cruise ship's crew about the coronavirus scandal.

news

politics

Coronavirus wage subsidies pass parliament

The Morrison government's record $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy program has passed federal parliament.

sport

rugby league

NRL is the tonic we need: Deputy Premier

The NRL will get the support of the NSW government should it proceed with plans to resume its competition as soon as late May.

world

virus diseases

Britain reports record 938 Covid-19 deaths

Britain has recorded its highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in hospitals, with a rise of 938 - taking the toll to more than 7000, officials announced.