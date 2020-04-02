Discover Australian Associated Press

Adelaide United football boss Bruce Djite fears for the future of off-contract A-League players. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

soccer

Virus leaves off-contract players stranded

By Ed Jackson

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 14:00:03

Adelaide United director of football Bruce Djite says out of contract A-League players have been left with “nowhere to go” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reds became the latest A-League club to stand their players and football staff down on Wednesday as the financial impact of the competition’s suspension hits hard.

While those with a contract for next season may be eligible for the federal government’s JobKeeper funding, Djite said for those whose deals expire on May 31, there was little option with leagues across the world also postponed.

“The ones that are off-contract won’t be eligible and that’s a concern that they have,” Djite told SEN SA Breakfast on Thursday.

“They may be eligible for a part of it but then from 1 June onwards, you’d just really hate to be coming out of contract this season because you really have nowhere to go, literally.

“One of the good things about our sport is if Australia was blowing up you could just pick up your bags and hopefully try to get a deal overseas. Well the whole world is shut down, so very uncertain times for those boys.”

Djite said notifying players they would be stood down was the toughest day he’d experienced in his role and it was clear the uncertainty over the competition’s future was taking its toll.

“Having been a player so recently I really feel for them. It’s going to be a tough time and the worst part of it all is the uncertainty,” he said.

“I’m making these calls and I can’t even tell them that ‘don’t worry boys, we’re taking a hit now and then in May, June or July we’re back up and full steam ahead’ because no-one actually knows. Difficult conversations and a lot of anxious players.”

While the FFA is set to review the status of the league on April 22, a decision on Wednesday by the governing body to extend the suspension on all grassroots football until June indicates a resumption of the A-League before then is also unlikely.

“The trajectory is getting better if you believe the reports that are coming out but when you look at other countries it’s hard to imagine we’re in a place where you can play professional sport in a month from now,” Djite said.

