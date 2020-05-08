Virus leaves Thai elephants out of work

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Elephants in Thailand are returning to their natural habitats during the coronavirus pandemic. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus leaves Thai elephants out of work

By BUSABA SIVASOMBOON and GRANT PECK

May 8, 2020

2020-05-08 10:48:42

The millions of unemployed in Thailand due to the coronavirus include elephants which depend on the tourist industry to feed their voracious appetites.

With scant numbers of foreign visitors, commercial elephant camps and sanctuaries lack funds for their upkeep and have sent more than 100 of the animals trudging as far as 150km back to their homes.

The Save Elephant Foundation in the northern province of Chiang Mai has been promoting the elephants’ return to the greener pastures of home.

The foundation supports fundraising appeals to feed animals still housed at tourist parks, but also believes it is good for them to return to their natural habitat where they can be more self-sufficient.

The situation is critical. London-based World Animal Protection says as many as 2000 tame elephants are at risk of starvation because their owners are unable to feed them.

Since last month, more than 100 of the animals have marched from all over Chiang Mai to their homeland of Mae Chaem, which is dotted with villages where members of the Karen ethnic minority live and traditionally keep elephants.

Save Elephant’s founder, Saengduean Chailert, said the project to bring unemployed elephants home was launched in response to appeals from their owners.

Her group promotes settling elephants where they can live alongside villagers in sustainable eco-friendly communities. It believes the animals are abused at many high-profile tourist attractions.

Sadudee Serichevee owns four elephants in Chiang Mai’s Mae Wang district.

He followed the foundation’s approach in setting up his own small Karen Elephant Experience park with elephants brought from Mae Chaem’s Ban Huay Bong, his wife’s village.

But his good intentions were no match for the coronavirus.

“At first I thought the situation would be back to normal within a month or two. At the end of April, I lost all hope,” Sadudee said.

He and his wife agreed to bring their elephants back to her village because they could no longer shoulder the monthly expenses of close to 200,000 baht ($US6,250) for rental of land and facilities, salaries for handlers — known as mahouts – and food.

Elephants eat as much as 300kg a day of grass and vegetables.

They convinced some other owners to make the trek on foot with them. 

“These elephants have not had a chance to return home for 20 years. They seem to be very happy when arriving home, they make their happy noises, they run to the creek near the village and have fun along with our children,” Sadudee said.

Latest sport

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

rugby league

ARLC revise flu shot waiver for players

The ARL Commission has revised their vaccination waiver to allow NRL players to play if they refuse to get a flu shot but will be banned if they don't sign.

rugby league

NRL players banned from Mother's Day visit

NRL players not living with their parents will be unable to visit family on Mother's Day under the league's biosecurity measures.

Australian rules football

SA, WA clubs prepare for AFL away games

South Australia and Western Australia's clubs could resume the AFL season with long runs of interstate games because of the two states' border restrictions.

rugby league

V'landys set for RLPA talks over flu shot

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is set to enter talks with the RLPA to encourage players to agree to flu shots ahead of the NRL's May 28 restart.

news

politics

Coalition 'deserves uppercut': Littleproud

Andrew Constance has been stripped of his role as NSW Leader of the House over the Eden-Monaro debacle, while a coalition leader has criticised his own team.

sport

tennis

Pospisil blasts Kyrgios' merger stance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has copped a barrage from Canadian player Vasek Pospisil for his opposition to a proposed ATP and WTA merger.

world

virus diseases

Splits emerge as countries ease lockdowns

Moves to ease coronavirus lockdowns have produced opposing factions in many countries as opinions diverge on the method of returning to normal.