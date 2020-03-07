Virus limits access to SA’s APY lands

Access to South Australia’s indigenous lands is to be restricted amid concerns over the potential impact of the coronavirus on remote communities.

The executive board that governs the remote Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands, in SA’s northwest, will stop routinely issuing permits for the next three months to at-risk groups.

This includes anyone who has been in mainland China from February 1 this year, been in contact with someone confirmed to have coronavirus or anyone who has travelled to China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy or Mongolia.

Access may be granted if such people have recorded a negative test in the previous 14 days and can submit a copy of the results along with a statutory declaration.

APY general manager Richard King said remote indigenous communities were particularly vulnerable because of their well-documented poor health and living conditions.

“We need to be vigilant and follow these guidelines in order to protect Anangu from this virus,” Mr King said.

The move comes after two more confirmed cases of the virus in SA, one a baby boy and the other a 58-year-old man.

The boy is the son of a 40-year-old woman who tested positive for the disease after travelling to SA from Iran.

Both are in stable condition at the Flinders Medical Centre.

The man arrived in SA from Taiwan on March 3.

It also came as a dedicated coronavirus clinic was established at the Royal Adelaide Hospital to ease pressure on emergency departments.

Premier Steven Marshall said the clinic was needed to stay ahead of the virus’ spread.

“We can have the rapid assessment and testing of people who think they have contracted the coronavirus,” Mr Marshall said.