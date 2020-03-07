Virus limits access to SA’s APY lands

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Steven Marshall says a coronavirus clinic will ease pressure on SA emergency departments. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus limits access to SA’s APY lands

By AAP

March 7, 2020

2020-03-07 00:11:29

Access to South Australia’s indigenous lands is to be restricted amid concerns over the potential impact of the coronavirus on remote communities.

The executive board that governs the remote Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands, in SA’s northwest, will stop routinely issuing permits for the next three months to at-risk groups.

This includes anyone who has been in mainland China from February 1 this year, been in contact with someone confirmed to have coronavirus or anyone who has travelled to China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy or Mongolia.

Access may be granted if such people have recorded a negative test in the previous 14 days and can submit a copy of the results along with a statutory declaration.

APY general manager Richard King said remote indigenous communities were particularly vulnerable because of their well-documented poor health and living conditions.

“We need to be vigilant and follow these guidelines in order to protect Anangu from this virus,” Mr King said.

The move comes after two more confirmed cases of the virus in SA, one a baby boy and the other a 58-year-old man.

The boy is the son of a 40-year-old woman who tested positive for the disease after travelling to SA from Iran. 

Both are in stable condition at the Flinders Medical Centre.

The man arrived in SA from Taiwan on March 3.

It also came as a dedicated coronavirus clinic was established at the  Royal Adelaide Hospital to ease pressure on emergency departments.

Premier Steven Marshall said the clinic was needed to stay ahead of the virus’ spread.

“We can have the rapid assessment and testing of people who think they have contracted the coronavirus,” Mr Marshall said.

Latest sport

rugby union

Waratahs thrashed by Chiefs in Super Rugby

NSW held an unlikely 14-13 lead at halftime against the Chiefs in Wollongong, but it was all downhill from there as they were hammered 51-14 in Super Rugby.

cricket

Starc to cheer on Healy at World Cup final

Mitchell Starc will depart South Africa early to attend the women's T20 World Cup final in person and cheer on wife Alyssa Healy and the Australian team.

tennis

Aust take 2-0 Davis Cup lead over Brazil

Australia has won both singles matches for a two-nil lead against Brazil in the Davis Cup tie at Memorial Drive in Adelaide.

soccer

Victory up for A-League challenge

Melbourne Victory are on a high after beating Adelaide United but are well aware Sydney FC pose a far sterner A-League test on Saturday night.

motor racing

GP boss optimistic despite virus threat

Some of Ferrari's Formula One squad of mechanics and support staff will be arriving from Italy, where more than 100 people have died from coronavirus

news

health

NSW student, aged care staff have COVID-19

A year 11 student and another two aged care workers are the latest cases of COVID-19 in NSW as the number of cases hits 28 and the premier sounded a warning.

sport

rugby union

Waratahs thrashed by Chiefs in Super Rugby

NSW held an unlikely 14-13 lead at halftime against the Chiefs in Wollongong, but it was all downhill from there as they were hammered 51-14 in Super Rugby.

world

virus diseases

China's local spread of virus shrinks

China appears to have contained the spread of locally contracted virus to the Hubei capital, Wuhan, with zero new cases elsewhere in the province.