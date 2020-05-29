Virus lockdown has young people distressed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Millenials facing meagre savings and grim job prospects are feeling severe psychological distress. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus lockdown has young people distressed

By Finbar O'Mallon

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 12:10:25

The mental health of young Australians has been hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Millenials stressed about their meagre savings and grim job prospects are suffering severe psychological distress.

Unusually, researchers from the Australian National University have found people over 35 have experienced no change to their mental health, or are even feeling slightly less stressed.

Associate Professor Ben Edwards says the pandemic has inflicted a huge amount of pain on young people.

“Reductions in employment opportunities are having a significant impact on millennials and Generation Z,” he said.

“They don’t have the kind of financial buffer older Australians have.”

An ANU survey released on Thursday compared snapshots of people’s mental health from February 2017 and April 2020.

The number of 18- to 24-year-olds experiencing severe psychological distress increased from 14 per cent to 22.3 per cent.

Severe distress for people aged between 25 and 34 rose 11.5 per cent to 18 per cent.

For Australians over 35, there has actually been some reductions in distress, with 45- to 64-year-olds reporting no change.

Australians under 35 are just as distressed as Americans in the same age bracket, but they are slightly more hopeful about the future.

Two-thirds say they feel positive about the future at least three days a week.

“Feeling hopeful can soften some negative mental health impacts,” Professor Edwards said.

Overall, people reported being more nervous, hopeless and restless, and increasingly feeling like nothing could cheer them up.

But asked if they felt more worthless or that everything was an effort, people said they felt the same in 2020 as they did in 2017.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL enjoys biggest ratings in six years

A combined national audience of more than 1.3 million on Thursday watched the NRL become the first Australian sport to emerge out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

cricket

CA faces $80m-hit this summer: Roberts

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

New NRL TV broadcast deal confirmed

A revised broadcast deal for the NRL has been signed off by the Nine Network and Foxtel just hours before the resumption of the 2020 season.

cricket

WACA fume as CA snub Perth for India tour

Western Australian cricket officials have lashed the decision to overlook Optus Stadium for hosting one of Australia's four Tests against India this summer.

news

politics

Historian wins Kerr-palace letters appeal

The High Court has ruled in favour of a historian seeking the public release of letters between the Queen and former governor-general John Kerr.

sport

rugby league

NRL enjoys biggest ratings in six years

A combined national audience of more than 1.3 million on Thursday watched the NRL become the first Australian sport to emerge out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.