Victoria’s lockdown, hotel system slammed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Residents in locked down Melbourne public housing blocks will have their rent waived for two weeks. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Victoria’s lockdown, hotel system slammed

By Carly Waters, Christine McGinn and Andi Yu

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 09:32:12

Thousands of residents locked in their Melbourne public housing flats say they still have not received proper food as more concerns are raised over hotel quarantine.

The Victorian Public Tenants Association said the more than 3000 tenants in nine tower blocks were unprepared for the government’s sudden lockdown and many were left without enough groceries and other supplies.

“It was just done in a pretty ham-fisted manner,” executive officer Mark Feenane told Nine’s Today Show on Monday.

Police are guarding every entrance of the housing estates and residents are not allowed to leave their homes for any reason for at least five days.

The hard lockdown was imposed on Saturday in a bid to contain a coronavirus outbreak after 27 people in the North Melbourne and Flemington towers tested positive.

The government will deliver food and medical supplies to residents, give a $1500 hardship payment to those who can’t go to work and pay $750 each to those not in the workforce.

But father of five children under five Abdirahman Ibrahim told AAP on Sunday night his Racecourse Road building at Flemington had not received any groceries yet.

However, he said cooked food in containers had been delivered by Sikh community volunteers.

He said residents in his building were walking out the doors of the building to a truck to receive hot meals.

Sikh Volunteers Australia vice-president Manpreet Singh said they were serving fresh vegetarian meals, bringing about 650 serves from their Cranbourne base.

“Nearly 400 meals we have already served (by about 7pm),” he said on Sunday. “We are staying here overnight.”

Tower block resident Thana Sirag told AAP her family had not received a care box or food.

Another resident Amr Osman tweeted a video of a box of food staples he’d been given, which included cereal and jam but no bread or milk.

Residents were given copies of the public health orders or “detention directive” on Sunday night, sparking confusion the term of the lockdown which could be for as long as 14 days.

Premier Daniel Andrews said on Saturday there was a minimum lockdown of five days, but the orders allow authorities to extend this to 14 days for people who refuse a COVID-19 test.

For weeks, Victoria has grappled with a coronavirus outbreak in multiple Melbourne suburbs, while also battling botched hotel quarantines that led to several outbreaks.

Private security contractors have been accused of breaking protocols while hosting returned travellers.

Victoria’s justice department is now recruiting staff to work on the hotel coronavirus quarantine program amid reports airline staff from Jetstar and Qantas would help.

The Victorian government has been vague on the airline staff support, but Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said while it was up to the state to decide who enforces quarantine, cabin crews did have specialist training.

“People who work on our airlines are people who have been trained in safety and for those who have been working on the repatriation flights bringing Australians back over the past few months, have been very trained in infection control,” Dr Kidd told Nine’s Today show.

People being held under hotel quarantine, most of whom have travelled from overseas, have criticised the conditions.

Freelance journalist Megan Clement is staying at the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn and tweeted that guards and hotel staff were not wearing gloves or masks.

“Fresh air breaks have been cancelled since last weekend. There are whole families with toddlers and babies in these rooms. The windows do not open,” she tweeted.

The state racked up another 74 new cases on Sunday, bringing its confirmed infections total to 2536.

Some 12 Victorian postcode areas have been put into stage three lockdown until at least July 29 in order to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Latest news

virus diseases

Victoria's lockdown, hotel system slammed

The Victorian government's sudden decision to impose a hard lockdown on the residents of nine Melbourne public housing blocks is causing hardship.

epidemic and plague

Labor elder mulls Victorian virus missteps

Federal Labor frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon has questioned Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' performance in handling coronavirus outbreaks across Melbourne.

politics

Eden-Monaro a 'fantastic victory':Albanese

Labor's Kristy McBain has claimed victory in the federal seat of Eden-Monaro, just pipping Liberal Fiona Kotvojs, after a hard-fought battle.

politics

'I've left nothing on the field': Cormann

Senior Morrison government minister Matthias Cormann will retire from politics at the end of the year, but will remain as finance minister until then.

epidemic and plague

Victoria gets national backing on lockdown

Victoria is warning that it will continue to take tough measures to try to contain its latest coronavirus outbreak, which is the worst of anywhere in Australia.

news

epidemic and plague

Labor elder mulls Victorian virus missteps

Federal Labor frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon has questioned Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews' performance in handling coronavirus outbreaks across Melbourne.

sport

rugby league

Fonua-Blake waits on NRL abuse charge

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake will learn on Monday if he faces a significant ban for the vile abuse of an NRL referee.

world

virus diseases

US cases dip as WHO notes global surge

The World Health Organisation has recorded the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as the US numbers slowed.