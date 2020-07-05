Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers.
Residents in locked down Melbourne public housing blocks will have their rent waived for two weeks. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Virus lockdown residents get rent support

By Christine McGinn

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 22:11:56

Residents in Victoria’s nine inner-Melbourne public housing blocks will live rent free for a fortnight after being forced into COVID-19 lockdown.

About 3000 people will have their rent waived for two weeks after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Twenty-seven cases have been found in the North Melbourne and Flemington towers.

The state government announced the rental relief on Sunday, less than a day after telling residents they could not leave for at least five days.

Instead, food and medical supplies will be delivered to their homes.

Those who live in the buildings with jobs will get a $1500 hardship payment, while those not in the workforce will receive $750.

The government wants every resident tested for coronavirus, and those that do will have their payments fast-tracked.

Thana Sirag told AAP on Sunday night that her family had not received a care box or food, and there’s no sanitary pads or nappies available.

Amr Osman tweeted a video showing the box of food staples he’d been given, including cereal and jam but no bread or milk.

The lockdown has prompted anger with more than 1300 people signing an online petition against the “racially charged lockdown” on Sunday.

Victoria recorded 74 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total confirmed infections to 2536.

A nurse at the Royal Melbourne Hospital has tested positive to the virus, with deep cleaning and contact tracing underway, a spokeswoman said.

St John’s Ambulance is working with the Royal Melbourne Hospital to provide around the clock medical assistance teams at the Melbourne Showgrounds from Monday to help people impacted by COVID-19.

To date, 12 Victorian postcodes have been put into stage three lockdown until at least July 29 in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said it was up to Victorian authorities to determine if more postcodes should be put in lockdown.

“That will be a matter for the Victorian authorities but it will be led by the epidemiology and that is entirely appropriate and the proportionality of that response, I am confident, will be correct and appropriate,” he said.

The Northern Territory is the latest jurisdiction to put up barriers to Victorians entering its borders, following actions by South Australia and Queensland.

