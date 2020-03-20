Virus ship lockdown ends in Melbourne

More than 2000 cruise ship passengers and crew will be allowed to disembark in Melbourne after being cleared of the coronavirus.

The Golden Princess docked at Station Pier in Port Melbourne on Thursday morning, but disembarkation was delayed until the ship received clearance from Victorian health authorities.

The announcement that tests had returned negative came about 3.45pm, several hours after passengers’ family and friends arrived at the pier to pick them up.

Passengers cheered the announcement while waving to those waiting on the pier. It is understood it will take a few hours yet for them to leave the ship.

Damien Bourke arrived to see the ship dock about 5am and has waited on two friends since.

“My friend rang me and said somebody got tested and they are going to wait until possibly 3pm before they can get off the boat,” Mr Bourke told AAP.

The 2200 passengers left Melbourne on March 10 on a scheduled 13-night cruise to New Zealand.

But their trip was cut short when Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a ban on cruise ships from foreign ports arriving in Australia.

Golden Princess said their ship arrived in Melbourne on Thursday in accordance with the Australian government’s arrangements.

A spokesman for the company said the tests were carried out “purely as a precautionary step”.

“Guests will disembark the ship and must now complete 14 days self-isolation in line with government requirements for arrivals from foreign destinations.”