Virus ship lockdown ends in Melbourne

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Golden Princess passengers were allowed to disembark in Melbourne after the cruise ship was cleared. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus ship lockdown ends in Melbourne

By Ulises Izquierdo and Marnie Banger

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 17:41:32

More than 2000 cruise ship passengers and crew will be allowed to disembark in Melbourne after being cleared of the coronavirus.

The Golden Princess docked at Station Pier in Port Melbourne on Thursday morning, but disembarkation was delayed until the ship received clearance from Victorian health authorities.

The announcement that tests had returned negative came about 3.45pm, several hours after passengers’ family and friends arrived at the pier to pick them up.

Passengers cheered the announcement while waving to those waiting on the pier. It is understood it will take a few hours yet for them to leave the ship.

Damien Bourke arrived to see the ship dock about 5am and has waited on two friends since.

“My friend rang me and said somebody got tested and they are going to wait until possibly 3pm before they can get off the boat,” Mr Bourke told AAP.

The 2200 passengers left Melbourne on March 10 on a scheduled 13-night cruise to New Zealand.

But their trip was cut short when Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a ban on cruise ships from foreign ports arriving in Australia.

Golden Princess said their ship arrived in Melbourne on Thursday in accordance with the Australian government’s arrangements.

A spokesman for the company said the tests were carried out “purely as a precautionary step”.

“Guests will disembark the ship and must now complete 14 days self-isolation in line with government requirements for arrivals from foreign destinations.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Daw named for remarkable AFL comeback

North Melbourne's Majak Daw will play his first AFL game since 2018, completing a fairytale comeback from career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

Summer Olympics

Olympics won't be fair play: Aust swimmers

Swimming Australia believes the Tokyo Olympics loom as a compromised competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

basketball

Kings' Bogut delivers rocket to NBL admin

Kings star Andrew Bogut has slammed the NBL's handling of their grand-final series, which was cancelled and awarded to Perth Wildcats with two games to play.

Australian rules football

AFL closes for 30 days if player has virus

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the competition would shut down for 30 days if a player tested positive to coronavirus.

rugby league

Warriors commit to seeing out NRL season

The Warriors players have decided to commit to staying in Australia and playing in the NRL for as long as the competition remains running.

news

politics

Banks hand loan lifeline to small business

The big four banks will allow small businesses to defer loan repayments for six months in a bid to ward off the economic shock of the coronavirus cris.

sport

Australian rules football

Daw named for remarkable AFL comeback

North Melbourne's Majak Daw will play his first AFL game since 2018, completing a fairytale comeback from career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

world

virus diseases

Normal rules no longer apply: UN chief

"We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply," UN chief Antonio Guterres says as the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19.