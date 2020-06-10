Virus may have been in China in August

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The research used high-resolution satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Virus may have been in China in August

By AAP

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 19:18:51

The coronavirus might have been spreading in China as early as August last year, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data, but China has dismissed the report as “ridiculous”.

The research used satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan, where the disease was first identified in late 2019, and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as “cough” and “diarrhoea”.

“Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019,” according to the research.

“While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market (in Wuhan).”

“These findings also corroborate the hypothesis that the virus emerged naturally in southern China and was potentially already circulating at the time of the Wuhan cluster,” according to the research.

It showed a steep increase in hospital car park occupancy in August 2019.

“In August, we identify a unique increase in searches for diarrhoea which was neither seen in previous flu seasons or mirrored in the cough search data,” according to the research.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, asked about the research at a daily press briefing on Tuesday, dismissed the findings.

“I think it is ridiculous, incredibly ridiculous, to come up with this conclusion based on superficial observations such as traffic volume,” she said.

Latest sport

tennis

Federer to sit out 2020 after knee surgery

A second knee operation means Roger Federer won't be back playing again in 2020 even if the tour does resume.

Australian rules football

Tigers boosted by Higgins' AFL comeback

Richmond's Jack Higgins will make his AFL return against Collingwood when the season resumes on Thursday night, after undergoing brain surgery last year.

Australian rules football

Power, Crows members eye AFL golden ticket

Port Adelaide and Adelaide members can enter ballots for a 'golden ticket' to the Showdown, with the Power's Keith Thomas warning against re-sales.

rugby league

NRL entry limited to very lucky few

Fewer than 200 spectators in corporate boxes will be allowed into NRL matches on the Central Coast this weekend, with some clubs to welcome members in.

rugby union

Rugby Aust and Fox reach Super TV deal

Rugby Australia has reached a deal with Fox Sports to broadcast the new-look 12-week Super Rugby Australia competition, which will get underway next month.

news

missing person

Rescued Victorian teenager 'in good shape'

Missing teenager William Callaghan has been found alive after two cold nights in Victoria's bush, and has been reunited with his family.

sport

tennis

Federer to sit out 2020 after knee surgery

A second knee operation means Roger Federer won't be back playing again in 2020 even if the tour does resume.

world

homicide

Family calls for justice at Floyd funeral

George Floyd, a black man who died under a white police officer's knee, has been memorialised at a funeral in Texas as "the cornerstone of a movement".