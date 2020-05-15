Virus may hit snow tourism season hard

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Olympian Matt Graham says local communities will suffer if the snow season doesn't plough ahead. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus may hit snow tourism season hard

By Christine McGinn and Greta Stonehouse

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 14:25:56

Going to the snow is in the blood for back-country skier Dale Brearley.

The Canberran is upset when there is a dump of snow and he can’t go to the mountains, with his plight made even worse by COVID-19 restrictions.

“Skiing is my blood. Every year I need to go up there at least once,” Mr Brearley, 39, told AAP.

“When there has been a big storm, and I know there is good snow up there and I miss out, I get a bit down.”

Instead of hitting the snow resorts, Mr Brearley puts on his alpine touring gear and heads off into the national parks.

Mr Brearley is unsure if he’ll be allowed to go close to Thredbo or Perisher this year due to the coronavirus restrictions in place.

“I really hope that the states lift the restrictions so people like me can at least go into the national parks and back country ski,” he said.

“If the resorts are open, that’s a bonus.”

The uncertainty isn’t just punishing die-hard skiers, it’s hurting NSW and Victorian tourist towns and ski resorts.

Moguls skier Matt Graham said local communities will suffer if the season doesn’t plough ahead.

“They had a bad summer with the bushfires and now if they lose the winter season because of COVID-19 then it’s going to be extremely hard for them,” the Olympian said.

“Snow towns around Australia are heavily reliant on the winter season, so they will be the ones most severely impacted.”

Australian Ski Areas Association chief executive Colin Hackworth said resorts are preparing COVID-safe operating plans.

“The industry remains in lock step with the state governments and the push to maintain common sense and conservative behaviour,” he said.

“We just need to continue to be patient for a bit longer.”

Ski resorts in NSW and Victoria are preparing for a season in line with the respective COVID-19 rules, but are yet to find out if it can happen.

While Thredbo ski resort is planning for a 2020 snow season, it anticipates modifications to meet social distancing rules. 

Thredbo accommodation provider, Thredbo.com, wants at least four weeks’ notice to bring staff in and train them, stock up and operate.

“The impact is beyond all our wildest thoughts, having been evacuated in early January and then returned January 15, we thought the worst was over but now it’s unimaginable,” managing director Glenn Smith said.

“We can plan all we like but we are working in the dark, there is no guidance or even maybe ‘ifs’.”

Rydges Snowy Mountains general manager Edwin Erftemeyer said two weeks’ notice would be ideal for operations ahead of a season opener.

“Not knowing what lies ahead or what health implications it could have on the region can be stressful in managing a business,” he told AAP.

“It will survive and next year we will still be here.”

In Jindabyne, The Shed Ski Hire owner Gary Vaughan is working towards a season opener on Queen’s Birthday long weekend or July 1.

“We’re not selling jackets and skis, we’re there for hire, we’ve got nothing else to sell,” he said.

“Tourism is paramount, it’s the most important thing, everybody wanting to come down to see the snow and touch and feel it. That’s all we depend upon.”

Over the border in Victoria, Bright Ski Centre partner Ben Dawson is optimistic the season will go ahead and COVID-19 rules will ease.

“This year is a just year we have to tread water,” he said, given tourists have already stayed away from the town after the summer’s bushfires.

“Hopefully we will rebound next year. As soon as travel restrictions lift, I think Bright will boom, regional Victoria and Australia will.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

Australian rules football

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

West Coast want a run of home games later in the AFL season to make up for having to restart the 2020 campaign with a succession of matches interstate.

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

Brisbane Broncos will host Parramatta Eels on the return night of the NRL on May 28.

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is to race for the McLaren team in 2021, taking the seat of Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari.

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren following the 2020 season.

news

politics

China must respect Australian values: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will stand its ground on calls for a global coronavirus inquiry despite infuriating the Chinese government.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

world

economy, business and finance

WTO chief Azevedo to depart a year early

The head of the World Trade Organisation has announced he will step down a year early as the body struggles to coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.