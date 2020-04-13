Virus may impact two AFL years: Malthouse

Two AFL seasons could be “buggered up” by the coronavirus pandemic, according to coaching great Mick Malthouse.

The three-times premiership winning mentor believes if the current season extends into December there will be ramifications for next year’s competition as well.

“I would hate to see 2021 interfered with by 2020,” Malthouse told SEN SA radio on Monday.

“If it means that 2020 becomes a showcase of our game, you don’t want two years to be buggered up, one is bad enough.

“Let’s not muck up the second one as well.

“By going into December, what sides are going to be ready by March next year?

“There’s a lot of things to think about.”

The AFL season has been suspended until at least May 31, with league hierarchy already reducing the season to 17 rounds.

Just one round of matches was played before the season was halted and Malthouse doubled down on his suggestion that those opening results be scrapped should the competition resume.

“Because round one and round two are going to be separated by such a vast day difference, I can’t get my head around that it counts,” he said.

“I understand totally that there’s nine sides that will say they won the game and were ready to go.

” … But I would say, the last four games of that first round, those teams all knew that this was the last game to be played for a number of months.

“The West Coast and Melbourne game was a practice match in all honesty, if you looked at the game it lacked intensity.

“Both teams went down that race knowing they weren’t going to play next week whereas the Thursday and Friday nights there were still hints that we were going to have a round two next week.”