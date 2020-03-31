Virus ‘may not peak until November’ in NSW

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Social isolation to combat COVID-19 in NSW could shift the peak period of infection to October. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus ‘may not peak until November’ in NSW

By Julian Drape

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 19:46:42

Increased social isolation to combat COVID-19 in NSW could shift the peak period of infection to early October with intensive care units at their busiest in mid-November, expert modelling suggests.

But even if restrictions on movement reduce the reproduction rate to 1.6 – meaning each individual with the disease infects 1.6 others – the state’s ICU capacity could still be overwhelmed, an article published in the Medical Journal of Australia on Monday finds.

“Under the scenario of increased social isolation, the peak infection will shift to early October and peak ICU utilisation will shift to mid-November and would be around one-third the size of the business-as-usual peak,” the authors write.

At that point, some five per cent of the population could be symptomatic, with more than 14,000 people in hospital across NSW and 5100 patients in intensive care.

“This represents 585 per cent of the state’s baseline ICU capacity prior to the epidemic,” write the article’s authors from the University of Sydney, Monash University and James Cook University.

The infectious diseases modellers note that prior to the current coronavirus epidemic there were 874 intensive care beds in NSW.

They argue that even with a doubling of existing services “the available supply is estimated to be substantially less than the peak requirement”.

Hospitals and ICU facilities “are likely to be overwhelmed unless transmission can be reduced significantly”, the authors suggest.

Without social distancing measures, peak transmission would be much earlier, in late-June, with peak hospitalisation in early July.

Sixteen per cent of the population could be symptomatic with more than 35,000 people hospitalised and close to 11,800 UCI beds needed, the modelling suggests. That’s 1349 per cent of baseline capacity.

The authors admit, however, that their “compartmental model” approach has several limitations.

It depends upon assumptions including the current reproduction rate which remains uncertain.

The authors acknowledge the trajectory of the epidemic will be highly dependent upon the effectiveness of mitigation strategies.

“The present report does not estimate the effect of more intensive suppression strategies which would be likely to reduce the peak ICU requirement,” they write.

NSW is enforcing new rules which limit gatherings to two people unless you are with immediate family.

Students are encouraged to stay home from school and employees are working from home wherever possible.

Those over 70 or with chronic illnesses are advised to stay home unless they require medical care.

Latest sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRL players could apply for govt handouts

The NRL's minimum-wage players will be eligible for the government's JobKeeper funding should the rest of the season be wiped out by the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell says AFL clubs will need to have access to substitute players during games to manage the extra workload.

news

virus diseases

Four Victorian babies diagnosed with virus

Four babies are among Victoria's latest coronavirus cases, with authorities investigating how they became infected but say they aren't part of a cluster.

sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

'Stabilising' virus hope for Italy, Spain

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy and Spain might be stabilising, WHO says, as New York reels from a "staggering" number of deaths.