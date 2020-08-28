Discover Australian Associated Press

Steven Marshall says travel restrictions have been an enormous imposition on border communities. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus measures eased in South Australia

By Tim Dornin

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 17:44:20

More coronavirus measures have been eased in South Australia with communities near the Victorian border given back their freedom to move between the two states.

From Friday, people living or working 40 kilometres each side of the border will be allowed to come and go but will be subject to regular COVID-19 testing.

The buffer zone was dropped last week, closing SA off to everyone except essential travellers coming from Victoria.

Premier Steven Marshall says the easing of restrictions comes after the remaining virus cases in regional areas close to South Australia were cleared.

“We’ve always said we wanted to remove that restriction the very second that we could,” Mr Marshall said.

“It has been an enormous imposition on those border communities. We apologise for the inconvenience and frustration.”

In other changes now in place, people travelling to SA from Queensland, the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Tasmania who transit through the Sydney or Canberra airports will no longer need to self-isolate for two weeks.

Home gatherings in SA can also increase from 20 people to 50.

There were no new coronavirus cases reported in South Australia on Thursday with the total since the start of the pandemic remaining on 463.

Of those only three are still considered active.

