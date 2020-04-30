WA inches towards reopening bars, cafes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
WA Education Minister Sue Ellery expects a larger school turnout than that shown by a survey. Image by Sophie Moore/AAP PHOTOS

Health

WA inches towards reopening bars, cafes

By Michael Ramsey and Angie Raphael

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 18:30:39

Western Australia is taking steps towards reopening bars and restaurants with a new hygiene training course as more than 250 Australians who arrived on a flight from South Africa are quarantined.

The state’s only new confirmed case of coronavirus overnight is a 19-year-old woman who travelled overseas.

It brings WA’s total cases to 551 but only 43 remain active, including 15 from the plagued Artania cruise ship and two from interstate.

Fourteen coronavirus patients are in metropolitan hospitals, including four in intensive care.

The WA government on Wednesday announced a COVID-19 hygiene training assessment, which will be compulsory for the state’s 70,000 hospitality workers.

Anyone employed at a cafe, bar or restaurant, all of which are currently restricted to takeaway and delivery orders, must complete the free course before the establishments can reopen.

Premier Mark McGowan says it is an important step towards an industry restart.

“I know the first question will be ‘Does this mean cafes and bars and restaurants are all about to reopen?’ No, it doesn’t,” he said.

“We still have to accept the medical and health advice in that regard. 

“But we want to make sure that when they do reopen, we have the best and safest and healthiest environment available, and staff are protected and customers are protected as well.”

Meanwhile, an aircraft carrying 256 Australians arrived in Perth from South Africa on Wednesday, including about 86 locals.

Following health checks, 211 passengers, including more than 40 children, were sent to Rottnest Island for their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Unwell people and those with complex health needs are staying at the Pan Pacific hotel in Perth so they can be close to hospitals if required.

A flight from India carrying about 130 people is also expected to arrive this week while an arrival from France stopped for fuel only.

“I think in the future you can probably envisage there will be a situation where we test everyone that comes from overseas,” Health Minister Roger Cook said.

Schools began term two on Wednesday, with cleaning increased throughout the day as well as staggered starts, breaks and meal times to reduce contact.

Parents can keep their children at home for remote learning for the first three weeks of the term but year 11 and 12 students are urged to physically attend school.

Latest sport

cricket

Khawaja could return as Test opener: Hohns

Cricket Australia has dumped Usman Khawaja from its 20-strong men's national contract list, but selectors say the veteran could yet return as an opener.

rugby league

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Penrith star Nathan Cleary continues to come under fire for having a group of friends over at his house during the coronavirus lockdown.

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

soccer

FFA boss unsure of A-League clubs' futures

FFA chief executive James Johnson has admitted it's too early to say if all 11 existing A-League clubs will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

rugby league

We're coming to 'kick ass': Warriors boss

A season of sacrifice like no other could prove to be a turning point for the club, says bullish Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

news

crime, law and justice

Dedicated mum and officer farewelled

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, who was killed alongside three colleagues in a crash on a Melbourne freeway, has been farewelled at a private funeral.

sport

cricket

Khawaja could return as Test opener: Hohns

Cricket Australia has dumped Usman Khawaja from its 20-strong men's national contract list, but selectors say the veteran could yet return as an opener.

world

epidemic and plague

Hopes for virus drug as economies stumble

A major advance in COVID-19 treatment has boosted hopes in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as ravaged economies look to when they can reopen.