Australians told to keep up virus measures

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Young people are being warned not to be complacent about the coronavirus as many under 30 fall ill. Image by Simon Bullard/AAP PHOTOS

health

Australians told to keep up virus measures

By Rebecca Gredley

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 09:37:03

Health authorities are urging Australians to maintain social distancing measures despite the rate of coronavirus cases falling.

More than 5800 people have coronavirus in Australia and 45 people have died so far.

Deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd says Australians can’t let their guard down because community transmissions are occurring.

“I know it’s really challenging for many people with the self-isolation that’s occurring, with the restriction of activities, but we are doing this to help each other, help ourselves and save lives by stopping the spread,” he told Nine on Tuesday.

The government’s coronavirus modelling will soon be released to show how the virus has spread and will potentially offer a glimpse at how long strict measures will be in place.

The prime minister and state and territory leaders are meeting on Tuesday where they will discuss the modelling as well as relief for commercial tenants.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese, who is yet to see the modelling, says Australians deserve to know what’s driving decision making.

“I think it will build trust and will encourage support for the measures that have been put in,” he told the ABC. 

“We’re all in this together.”

A scaled-back parliament will meet on Wednesday to pass the government’s $130 billion wage subsidy plan, which will see eligible employees receive a $1500 fortnightly payment. 

Health authorities say the slowdown in the rate of new cases each day shows the restrictions on daily life and social distancing measures have successfully flattened the curve.

But they are cautious about the rate spiking again.

Governments are concerned that people will be tempted to breach restrictions on movements and social distancing rules over the coming Easter weekend.

Younger people, in particular, have been warned about being complacent, given that people aged in their 30s are among the worst-affected patients.

Scott Morrison has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery after he was admitted to intensive care after contracting the disease.

“Thinking of you, your family and all our UK friends at this tough time,” Mr Morrison said.

The nation’s leaders and medical experts are now starting to look at how and when to start easing the tough restrictions in place to slow the disease’s spread.

That will include a consideration of how prepared the health system is for an increase in cases and what effect lifting particular measures would have.

Meanwhile, South Australia recorded its first death from the illness after a 75-year-old man died on Monday night, taking the national toll to 45.

And the nation’s education ministers will on Tuesday discuss ways to help minimise disruption to year 12 students during the crisis.

Victoria has told students to study at home if they can for term two, and said those in their final year may need to stay at school longer.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

High Court quashes George Pell convictions

Cardinal George Pell has won his appeal bid to the High Court and will be freed from prison after spending more than 400 days behind bars for child sex abuse.

crime, law and justice

Pell says 'no bitterness towards accuser'

Cardinal George Pell has again reiterated his innocence after the High Court overturned his child sexual abuse convictions.

health

SA records its first coronavirus death

A 75-year-old man from Adelaide is the first person in South Australia to die from the coronavirus.

health

NSW COVID-19 death toll rises to 21

The COVID-19 death toll in NSW has risen to 21 following the deaths of more elderly people, including a former passenger on the Ruby Princess.

crime, law and justice

Bishop says Pell ruling ends 'uncertainty'

A Victorian Catholic bishop hopes the High Court decision to quash Cardinal George Pell's abuse convictions will bring a "sense of resolution".

news

crime, law and justice

High Court quashes George Pell convictions

Cardinal George Pell has won his appeal bid to the High Court and will be freed from prison after spending more than 400 days behind bars for child sex abuse.

sport

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield isn't sure the plan is realistic.

world

virus diseases

UK PM in intensive care, symptoms worsen

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken an intensive care unit in hospital after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened, his office says.