Virus partly blamed for UK airline demise

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Flybe flew about nine million passengers a year to 170 destinations across Europe. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Virus partly blamed for UK airline demise

By AAP

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 21:20:10

Europe’s largest regional airline, Flybe, has finally collapsed into administration, threatening thousands of jobs and the future viability of a number of airports across the UK.

Flybe’s demise, announced early on Thursday and blamed in part on a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak, sparked fierce condemnation from unions and opposition politicians, who criticised both the airline’s owners and the Government for failing to act to save it.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said everyone was “gutted” about the news but added: “We really tried to do everything we could back at the turn of the year.

“Unfortunately, with the situation that has developed with (coronavirus), an already weak company, I’m afraid, just hasn’t been able to survive.”

The carrier narrowly avoided going bust in January but has continued to lose money since then.

The airline announced early on Thursday it had ceased trading with immediate effect and administrators had been appointed after crisis talks on Wednesday failed to secure a rescue package.

All Flybe flights and those operated by sister airline Stobart Air were cancelled but some other airlines and all rail operators stepped in to offer help to stranded passengers and staff.

Flybe was bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019 after running into earlier financial problems.

In a statement, chief executive Mark Anderson said the company had made “every possible attempt” to avoid collapse but had been “unable to overcome significant funding challenges”.

“The UK has lost one of its greatest regional assets,” he said.

“Flybe has been a key part of the UK aviation industry for four decades, connecting regional communities, people and businesses across the entire nation.”

Unions and politicians reacted angrily to the collapse of the company, which had a staff of about 2000 – just weeks after it narrowly avoided going under.

In January, Flybe agreed a deal to defer tax payments of “less than STG10 million” ($A19.5 million) with HM Revenue and Customs, while ministers pledged to review Air Passenger Duty (APD).

But other airlines, including Ryanair and British Airways owner International Airlines Group, complained the agreement breached EU competition law and state aid rules.

Flybe is the second UK-based airline in six months to fail after Thomas Cook went bust in September.

Latest sport

rugby union

Waratahs thrashed by Chiefs in Super Rugby

NSW held an unlikely 14-13 lead at halftime against the Chiefs in Wollongong, but it was all downhill from there before they were hammered 51-14 in Super Rugby.

cricket

Starc to cheer on Healy at World Cup final

Mitchell Starc will depart South Africa early to attend the women's T20 World Cup final in person and cheer on wife Alyssa Healy and the Australian team.

tennis

Aust take 2-0 Davis Cup lead over Brazil

Australia has won both singles matches for a two-nil lead against Brazil in the Davis Cup tie at Memorial Drive in Adelaide.

soccer

Victory up for A-League challenge

Melbourne Victory are on a high after beating Adelaide United but are well aware Sydney FC pose a far sterner A-League test on Saturday night.

motor racing

GP boss optimistic despite virus threat

Some of Ferrari's Formula One squad of mechanics and support staff will be arriving from Italy, where more than 100 people have died from coronavirus

news

health

NSW student, aged care staff have COVID-19

A year 11 student and another two aged care workers are the latest cases of COVID-19 in NSW as the number of cases hits 28 and the premier sounded a warning.

sport

rugby union

Waratahs thrashed by Chiefs in Super Rugby

NSW held an unlikely 14-13 lead at halftime against the Chiefs in Wollongong, but it was all downhill from there before they were hammered 51-14 in Super Rugby.

world

virus diseases

China's local spread of virus shrinks

China appears to have contained the spread of locally contracted virus to the Hubei capital, Wuhan, with zero new cases elsewhere in the province.