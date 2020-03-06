Virus partly blamed for UK airline demise

Europe’s largest regional airline, Flybe, has finally collapsed into administration, threatening thousands of jobs and the future viability of a number of airports across the UK.

Flybe’s demise, announced early on Thursday and blamed in part on a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak, sparked fierce condemnation from unions and opposition politicians, who criticised both the airline’s owners and the Government for failing to act to save it.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said everyone was “gutted” about the news but added: “We really tried to do everything we could back at the turn of the year.

“Unfortunately, with the situation that has developed with (coronavirus), an already weak company, I’m afraid, just hasn’t been able to survive.”

The carrier narrowly avoided going bust in January but has continued to lose money since then.

The airline announced early on Thursday it had ceased trading with immediate effect and administrators had been appointed after crisis talks on Wednesday failed to secure a rescue package.

All Flybe flights and those operated by sister airline Stobart Air were cancelled but some other airlines and all rail operators stepped in to offer help to stranded passengers and staff.

Flybe was bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019 after running into earlier financial problems.

In a statement, chief executive Mark Anderson said the company had made “every possible attempt” to avoid collapse but had been “unable to overcome significant funding challenges”.

“The UK has lost one of its greatest regional assets,” he said.

“Flybe has been a key part of the UK aviation industry for four decades, connecting regional communities, people and businesses across the entire nation.”

Unions and politicians reacted angrily to the collapse of the company, which had a staff of about 2000 – just weeks after it narrowly avoided going under.

In January, Flybe agreed a deal to defer tax payments of “less than STG10 million” ($A19.5 million) with HM Revenue and Customs, while ministers pledged to review Air Passenger Duty (APD).

But other airlines, including Ryanair and British Airways owner International Airlines Group, complained the agreement breached EU competition law and state aid rules.

Flybe is the second UK-based airline in six months to fail after Thomas Cook went bust in September.