Virus positive Queensland man, 30, dies

Queensland has recorded its seventh COVID-19 casualty with the death of a 30-year-old man in Blackwater – the country’s youngest virus fatality.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young told reporters the man was showing symptoms for several weeks, and tested positive to the virus after his death.

His partner is now sick and has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

Police and ambulance were called to the home in Blackwater on Tuesday afternoon, where the man’s partner had found him unresponsive after returning home from work.

The police and ambulance officers who attended the scene are also now in quarantine.

Authorities are investigating whether the virus or the man’s other known illnesses caused his death.

The cases are the first recorded in Blackwater, near Emerald in central Queensland, and residents with symptoms are being urged to get tested immediately.

“It’s a timely reminder for all Queenslanders that this COVID is real, it’s out there, and it has impacts on Queenslanders and in this case, we have lost another Queenslander today,” Health Minister Steven Miles said on Wednesday.

A team of public health experts and additional contact tracing resources have been deployed from Brisbane to Blackwater to track the possible source of the virus.

The victim has not worked since November and has not left the central Queensland town since February.