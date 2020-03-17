Virus prompts domestic violence warnings

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Advocates are warning the COVID-19 isolation will likely result in a spike in domestic violence. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus prompts domestic violence warnings

By Finbar O'Mallon

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 11:49:28

Domestic violence service providers say the sector needs more support to deal with the effects of coronavirus.

Australian Women Against Violence Alliance has warned of a possible spike in domestic violence cases if people are forced to self-isolate at home.

Program manager Merrindahl Andrew warned China saw an increase in domestic violence rates as people were forced to stay indoors.

“The other thing to understand is that this disaster is really overlaying on other disasters that are happening in people’s lives,” Dr Andrew told AAP on Monday.

Dr Andrew pointed to the Brisbane murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children – Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey – by her ex-partner Rowan Baxter.

“The services are already experiencing spikes in demand because of that,” she said.

“The underlying level of resourcing for services is already too low so when there are crises overlapping then we can expect that there’ll be even more problems.”

Dr Andrew said she was disappointed that a meeting of federal, state and territory leaders on Friday didn’t deliver any more support for the sector.

Likewise, Domestic Violence Victoria acting chief executive Alison Macdonald said enforced isolation could see a rise in domestic violence cases.

This occurred during natural disasters, with the coronavirus another unprecedented event, Ms Macdonald told AAP.

Frontline workers needed more support and service providers needed more pointers on hygiene practices or what to do if facing staff shortages, she said.

“We absolutely need to put out some advice for accommodation providers,” Ms Macdonald said.

Ms Macdonald said she would be looking to have a domestic violence sector briefing with Victorian authorities this week.

One shelter in Sydney is bracing for a potential spike but said they didn’t have extra beds.

Shelter NSW manager Justin Douglas warned homeless Australians and victims of domestic violence would be the worst hit by the virus.

“We haven’t at this stage seen any spike in increased numbers,” Mr Douglas told AAP.

“I would suggest that we are going to see some type of situation at some point in time.”

He said staff had been making sure facilities in their shelter were extra clean, while providing hand sanitiser and notices on the importance of hygiene.

Mr Douglas said there had been no directions provided by state or federal health authorities, but they hadn’t reached out either.

Latest sport

boxing

Horn-Tszyu boxing battle delayed by virus

The April 22 super welterweight boxing fight between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu has been postponed with promoters planning to reschedule it to a later date.

Australian rules football

AFL star Pendlebury clear of coronavirus

AFL star Scott Pendlebury has been cleared of having coronavirus as players await a decision from the league on whether the season will commence on Thursday.

soccer

Phoenix want FFA assurances before flight

Wellington Phoenix's plan to base themselves in Australia for the remainder of the A-League is in doubt after they demanded further details around their stay.

rugby league

NRL set to meet nation's chief medico

NRL officials will meet with Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, on Tuesday to discuss their plans to combat the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

AFL battles to get 2020 season underway

The AFL's 2020 season will be cut from 23 rounds to 17, but Thursday's kick-off remains in doubt and pay cuts loom as the sport contends with the coronavirus.

news

politics

Massive economic stimulus to fight virus

Australia's finance minister has flagged another significant economic stimulus package as the government weighs a second round of measures.

sport

boxing

Horn-Tszyu boxing battle delayed by virus

The April 22 super welterweight boxing fight between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu has been postponed with promoters planning to reschedule it to a later date.

world

virus diseases

Trump urges no US crowds, flags recession

The White House is urging all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out, to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.