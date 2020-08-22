Virus protesters held at Dutch parliament

Police in The Hague have arrested several people demonstrating outside the Dutch parliament against the government’s coronavirus containment measures.

Broadcaster NOS posted video on its website on Thursday showing a riot officer hitting a woman twice with a baton and shoving her with his shield after she apparently ignored orders to move on.

Other video posted to social media showed demonstrators briefly clashing with police near parliament.

Hague police couldn’t immediately say exactly how many protesters were arrested.

Infections have been rising in the Netherlands in recent weeks.

The Dutch public health agency said 529 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24-hour period.

The Netherlands has confirmed more than 6000 deaths from the coronavirus.