Virus puts City of Melbourne in the red

The City of Melbourne’s budget is in the red for the first time in more than 30 years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft 2020/21 budget shows the council suffered a $100 million loss in revenue, including from parking fees and fines, as fewer people ventured into Melbourne’s CBD during the pandemic.

It has left a $57 million hole in the council’s budget.

The council has directed $50 million to stimulus measures, and has given businesses and residents a rates freeze in an effort to rebuild the city’s economy.

“Years of disciplined financial management mean the City of Melbourne can step up in these unprecedented times,” Lord Mayor Sally Capp said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This year, for the first time in more than 30 years, the budget will have a deficit.

“We are deliberately investing in our community now so we can support businesses, and deliver infrastructure and stimulus as a platform for recovery.”

About $168.5 million is slated for infrastructure and $41 million will go to transport as part of the council’s $632 million budget.