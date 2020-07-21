Discover Australian Associated Press

Health officials say quarantining means not leaving home and getting friends and family to help. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Encouraging signs for coronavirus vaccine

By Matt Coughlan

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 10:14:38

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer has lauded a breakthrough in coronavirus vaccine research, hailing the UK-based team’s advances as very encouraging.

Oxford University scientists working with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca say a trial shows the vaccine produces a protective immune response and appears to be safe.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said safety and effectiveness would be key to finding a suitable drug.

“It looks very encouraging and I know Professor Andy Pollard and his group of researchers there, they are absolutely world-class,” he told ABC television on Tuesday.

The vaccine is intended to induce antibody and T cell responses so it can attack the virus and infected cells.

“They’re the two parts of the immune system that will work in concert to protect against COVID-19,” Dr Coatsworth said.

“So what we’re actually seeing is that those two elements of the immune system are boosted by the vaccine.”

He said the next step would be to see the boosted immune responses translate into protection from coronavirus.

Expanded trials will aim to vaccinate 50,000 people over the next six to eight weeks.

Dr Coatsworth, who is on Australia’s vaccination task force, said there were significant steps to get through but he was hopeful.

“The finger is absolutely on the pulse here to make sure that we understand if and when the vaccine is going to become available for Australians,” he said.

There were 275 new infections recorded in Victoria on Monday and another 20 in NSW.

Most of the NSW cases were linked to three growing clusters at a pub, club and restaurant.

Hundreds of people who visited the venues have been told to get tested for coronavirus and self-isolate at home.

Dr Coatsworth warned people to change behaviour around social distancing, hygiene and testing or risk a Melbourne-style outbreak.

“If people don’t get the message, they will find themselves in the situation that greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire are in at the moment,” he said.

But he said rising cases in NSW were still linked to known outbreaks, making it different to Victoria at this stage.

“There’s still a reasonable chance that the New South Wales public health team will get this under control.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejikilian is urging people to wear masks in public in situations where it is difficult for people to keep their distance.

But she’s stopped short of following the Victorian government which will make face coverings compulsory in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from Thursday.

South Australia is threatening to jail people breaching coronavirus border restrictions for up to two years.

